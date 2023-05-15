De Zerbi’s admission that two Brighton stars would be sold sparks a transfer war between Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool as De Zerbi admits to the Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

ROBERTO de ZERBI is expecting to lose two Brighton players this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister is a £70million Liverpool target while Arsenal and Chelsea want his midfield partner Moises Caicedo — also rated at £70m.

4 Roberto De Zerbi sees Brighton as losing at least two of its key players Credit: PA

4 Alexis Mac Allister will be leaving in the summer according to his prediction Credit: Getty

4 Karou Mitoma, on the other hand, should remain, according to him. Credit: AFP

4 Pervis Esteupinan scores and assists against Arsenal Credit: Getty

Seagulls boss De Zerbi said: “We will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or maybe Mac Allister.

“We need to bring in some other good players.”

Kaoru Mitchella from Japan and Pervis Esteupinan of Ecuador have caught attention as well.

But De Zerbi said: “They need to stay with us. I don’t know if they’re ready to play with big teams.”

Brighton’s win of 3-0 over Arsenal may well have sealed this year’s championship.

Estupinan, who had assisted on the first goal before scoring the third one, was not left out.

Caicedo’s “revenge” tackle on Gabriel Martinelli left Arsenal fans furious.

Martinelli had just wiped Mitoma out in mid-air when he smashed Mitoma with his crunching tackle.

Caicedo had pushed the Brazilian off of the field. He was then seen wearing protective boots.

If Arsenal defeats Nottingham Forest at the weekend, then Manchester City will have won their title.

A win by City over Chelsea would still be enough to secure the title.

Brighton, for example, has improved to sixth position, one place ahead of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Tottenham with only two matches left.