Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, Ava and Johnny Tell It All, EJ Intrigued

EJ DiMera, Daniel Feurriegel, believes that he is being deceived. EJ suspects Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), has been withholding vital information. EJ suspects Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), may not have been entirely honest with him. EJ wants Ava and Johnny telling the truth.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Johnny DiMera Reveals The Actual Status Of His Love Life

EJ believes Johnny and Ava have a romantic relationship. Johnny was grieving the loss of his ex-wife Chanel Dupree, Raven Bowens to Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). Ava had been dealing with the death of her fiancé Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash). Johnny was aware that Ava was struggling to cope with the loss of Jake. Johnny wanted Ava to know he was there for her. Johnny was impressed by Ava’s defense of him when Allie suggested that he wanted Chanel to be taken from her. Johnny felt an attraction for Ava. Johnny kissed Ava. EJ saw them both in bed together. EJ was disturbed by the idea that Johnny was having a relationship with Ava. Johnny may realize that EJ is upset and decide to tell him that Ava and he didn’t act on their feelings for each other.

DOOL Spoilers – Ava Vitali Admits The True Nature Of Her Business Dealings

EJ was frustrated to find out that Ava had inherited Jake’s shares in DiMera Enterprises. Ava inherited the shares because she has claimed to be Jake’s widow. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banut) had approached Ava to help her. Gabi was determined to get Ava to help hold on to her CEO position at DiMera Enterprises. Gabi knew that EJ could take over Jake’s shares because Jake was not married. Gabi had been able to inherit Jake’s twin brother Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) shares because she believed that Stefan was dead. Ava was willing to assist Gabi in getting a job with DiMera Enterprises. EJ plans to take control over DiMera Enterprises. EJ might be capable of convincing Ava to tell EJ the truth about her contract with Gabi. Ava could decide to tell EJ the truth about her agreement with Gabi.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – EJ DiMera Decides to Join Forces with Johnny DiMera and Ava Vitali

Days of our Lives EJ could find that Ava, Johnny and EJ will allow him to take over DiMera Enterprises. EJ will feel relieved to learn that Johnny is not in a relationship with Ava. EJ will learn that Johnny wants Ava to be a part of the DiMera family since Jake was determined to marry Ava. Will EJ decide that he will accept Ava and that she should be considered to be Jake's widow? EJ may decide that Ava should keep Jake's shares. EJ might believe that he is able to get Ava to turn her back against Gabi. EJ may be able get Ava to support him against Gabi.