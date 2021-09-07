Days of Our Lives DOOL SPOILERS Johnny Searches Sugar Momma!

DOOL Spoilers for the next two weeks, starting Monday, September 6, through Friday, September 17, reveal that Johnny DiMera, Carson Boatman, is searching for a rich woman in order to fund his movie.

Abigail Deveraux, also known as Marci Miller, returns to Salem, and she has a list containing demands for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Plus, Philip Kirikais (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) commiserate and scheme about the fate of their romantic lives on NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

DOOL Two Week Ahead Spoilers: Abigail Deveraux Return Home But With Conditions

DOOL spoilers have Chad DiMera taking his older brother EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feurriegel) advice and fighting for his marriage. Chad travels to Chicago with Abigail to present his case. They have been apart since the summer. Their communication is mostly via text and is limited only to conversations about their children. Abby is clearly still upset by all the events that took place in the year that brought her close to a mental breakdown.

DOOL According to spoilers, Chad convinces Abby to go back to Salem with them. They must both be in Salem at least once a week to have any chance of saving their relationship. However, Abby’s return is conditional. She’s got a list of requests, aka demands of Chad. Chad is shocked by one of her requests. Chad might ask Abby to make EJ move out of the mansion. Their fling was once hot. Perhaps Abby doesn’t trust herself around the nearly single older DiMera brother?

Days of Our Lives spoilers – Johnny DiMera persuades a wealthy woman to help him fund his film

DOOL Spoilers: Johnny DiMera was on a mission to find investors to finance his movie project. EJ DiMera, his father, obstructed his efforts to get his family to finance his dream. Johnny was able to win Anna DiMera’s affection (Leann Hunley)

Days of Our Lives The spoilers suggest that Johnny will soon find his sugar momma. His European elegance and charm will make a wealthy woman willing to pay him the money he needs to make his movie. DOOL spoilers reveal that Johnny does get the green light from a wealthy woman in the family. His maternal grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), is that woman. However, the content of Johnny’s film It stirs some Marlena (Drake Hogestyn) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) have bad memories.

The latest #DAYSJohn is recruited to a top-secret mission. Check out weekdays @NBCYou can stream only on @PeacockTVGet it for free. https://t.co/FI8PGzrCgn pic.twitter.com/OCk2MOGGq7 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 4, 2021

DOOLSpoilers! Ava Vitali, Philip Kiriakis resort Former Bad Habits

DOOL Spoilers remind Ava Vitali, Philip Kiriakis that they are both having problems with their relationships. Ava believes Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is causing problems between Rafe Hernandez and Galen Gering. Philip is also dealing with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), which is threatening his relationship with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the former plotters devise a plan to fix their romantic problems. Remember that Nicole and Brady were once married and heading towards marriage. Ava and Philip can encourage Brady and Nicole to reunite and they will be able to have their own lovers on the NBC sudser.