Day-By-Day Listings For Shows, Movies

October sees the debut of two big ticket films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The projects are director Dennis Villenueve’s new version of Dune and David Chase’s The Many Saints of Newark. They will stream on HBO Max’s $14.99/month ad-free plan for 31 days.

See all of the new content on HBO Max for October, 2021 below. The list is organized alphabetically by date.

October 1

The 15:17 To Paris

Admission

After the Thin Man

All The President’s Men

American Gigolo

American Graffiti

Argo

Bad Boys II

Bad Boys

Bad Words

Ballet 422

The Banger Sisters

Being Flynn

Best Man Down

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Billy Elliot

Black Christmas

Black Hawk Down

Blades Of Glory

Blazing Saddles

The Blind Side

Blood Father

Bloodsport

Blue Crush

The Bonfire of the Vanities

The Book Of Eli

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Broken City

Caddyshack II

Cake

The Campaign

Cats

Child 44

The Cider House Rules

The Cincinnati Kid

City of God

Clash of Titans

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer

Culpa

Danny Collins

David Lynch: The Art Life

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Down A Dark Hall

Downhill

Drop Zone

Dying Young

The East

The Eichmann Show

El Cantante

El Profugo

Emma

Endless Love

Entre Nos: What She Said

Entre Nos: The Winners 2

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black

For A Good Time, Call…

Full House

Gangs Of New York

Gangster Squad,

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Hacksaw Ridge

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

The Harvey Girls

He Said She Said

Hearts In Atlantis

The High Note

Hitch

Hitman

Hooper

Hostage

The Hours

House of Wax

House

Imagine That

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words

The Internship

The Invisible Man

J. Edgar

Johnny English Strikes Again

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Just Mercy

Kill Bill: Vol. 1,

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kin

Leap Year

The Legend Of Hercules

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!

Less Than Zero

Like Water for Chocolate

Little Man

Lincoln

Lottery Ticket

M*A*S*H

Mama

The Many Saints of Newark (only on $14.99/month ad-Free plan)

Marathon Man

Misery

Monster’s Ball

Moonrise Kingdom

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Natural Born Killers

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Night Catches Us

Orphan

The Outsiders

Parental Guidance

Pariah

The Perfect Storm

Police Academy

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

The Poseidon Adventure

Private Parts

Proof Of Life

The Quarry

Racing Stripes

Reservation Road

The Rite

A Royal Affair

The Running Man

Say Anything…

Sergeant York

Shaft

Shall We Dance?

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape

Sherlock Holmes

Shrek The Third

Six Degrees Of Separation

Sliver

Snitch

Speedway

Step by Step

Stigmata

Strange But True

Superstar

Super 8

Talk To Me

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

Things We Lost In The Fire

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Trance

Tully

Twelve Monkeys

Underwater

Up In The Air

Wall Street

Warm Bodies

The Way Way Back

Wendy

XXX

October 3:

Simmer

October 4:

Laetitia (series finale)

Niña Furia

Sublet

October 5:

American Masters: Mike Nichols

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two

El Verano Que Vivimos

Level Playing Field (series finale)

October 6:

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (short)

The Republic of Sarah, season 1

Rosa (short)

October 7

15 Minutes of Shame (series premiere)

Craftopia, Max Original, Season 2A premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin/Bebe Rexha

October 8:

Voyagers

October 9:

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity, Season 1

October 10:

It: Chapter 2

Nuclear Family (series finale)

Scenes From A Marriage (series finale)

October 11:

We’re Here, Season 2 (premiere)

October 14:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea (series premiere)

Little Ellen, Season 1B premiere

Love Spells (series premiere)

The Missing (series premiere)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager/Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman (series premiere)

Teen Titans Go! (seasons 1-6)

Welcome to Utmark (series premiere)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

October 15:

In the Line of Fire

Point Break

Tu Me Manques

October 17:

Succession, Season 3 premiere

October 18:

El Huésped Americano (series finale)

Women is Losers

October 19:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

October 20:

Entre Hombres (series finale)

October 21:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen (premiere)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara/Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (series premiere)

October 22:

Dune (only on $14.99/month ad-Free plan)

October 24:

Insecure (Season 5 premiere)

October 26:

Maricon Perdido (series premiere)

The Mopes (series premiere)

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (series premiere)

October 28:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights

Love Life, Season 2 premiere

A Thousand Fangs (series premiere)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane/AJR

October 29:

Victor and Valentino

October 31:

The Bachelorette, Season 16