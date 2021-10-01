Day-By-Day Listings For Shows, Movies

October sees the debut of two big ticket films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. The projects are director Dennis Villenueve’s new version of Dune and David Chase’s The Many Saints of Newark. They will stream on HBO Max’s $14.99/month ad-free plan for 31 days.
See all of the new content on HBO Max for October, 2021 below. The list is organized alphabetically by date.
October 1
The 15:17 To Paris
Admission
After the Thin Man
All The President’s Men
American Gigolo
American Graffiti
Argo
Bad Boys II
Bad Boys
Bad Words
Ballet 422
The Banger Sisters
Being Flynn
Best Man Down
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Billy Elliot
Black Christmas
Black Hawk Down
Blades Of Glory
Blazing Saddles
The Blind Side
Blood Father
Bloodsport
Blue Crush
The Bonfire of the Vanities
The Book Of Eli
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Broken City
Caddyshack II
Cake
The Campaign
Cats
Child 44
The Cider House Rules
The Cincinnati Kid
City of God
Clash of Titans
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer
Culpa
Danny Collins
David Lynch: The Art Life
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dinner For Schmucks
Doubt
Down A Dark Hall
Downhill
Drop Zone
Dying Young
The East
The Eichmann Show
El Cantante
El Profugo
Emma
Endless Love
Entre Nos: What She Said
Entre Nos: The Winners 2
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black
For A Good Time, Call…
Full House
Gangs Of New York
Gangster Squad,
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Hacksaw Ridge
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
The Harvey Girls
He Said She Said
Hearts In Atlantis
The High Note
Hitch
Hitman
Hooper
Hostage
The Hours
House of Wax
House
Imagine That
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
The Internship
The Invisible Man
J. Edgar
Johnny English Strikes Again
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Just Mercy
Kill Bill: Vol. 1,
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kin
Leap Year
The Legend Of Hercules
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
Less Than Zero
Like Water for Chocolate
Little Man
Lincoln
Lottery Ticket
M*A*S*H
Mama
The Many Saints of Newark (only on $14.99/month ad-Free plan)
Marathon Man
Misery
Monster’s Ball
Moonrise Kingdom
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
Natural Born Killers
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
Night Catches Us
Orphan
The Outsiders
Parental Guidance
Pariah
The Perfect Storm
Police Academy
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
The Poseidon Adventure
Private Parts
Proof Of Life
The Quarry
Racing Stripes
Reservation Road
The Rite
A Royal Affair
The Running Man
Say Anything…
Sergeant York
Shaft
Shall We Dance?
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape
Sherlock Holmes
Shrek The Third
Six Degrees Of Separation
Sliver
Snitch
Speedway
Step by Step
Stigmata
Strange But True
Superstar
Super 8
Talk To Me
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
Things We Lost In The Fire
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Trance
Tully
Twelve Monkeys
Underwater
Up In The Air
Wall Street
Warm Bodies
The Way Way Back
Wendy
XXX
October 3:
Simmer
October 4:
Laetitia (series finale)
Niña Furia
Sublet
October 5:
American Masters: Mike Nichols
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two
El Verano Que Vivimos
Level Playing Field (series finale)
October 6:
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (short)
The Republic of Sarah, season 1
Rosa (short)
October 7
15 Minutes of Shame (series premiere)
Craftopia, Max Original, Season 2A premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin/Bebe Rexha
October 8:
Voyagers
October 9:
Birdgirl, Season 16
To Your Eternity, Season 1
October 10:
It: Chapter 2
Nuclear Family (series finale)
Scenes From A Marriage (series finale)
October 11:
We’re Here, Season 2 (premiere)
October 14:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea (series premiere)
Little Ellen, Season 1B premiere
Love Spells (series premiere)
The Missing (series premiere)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager/Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman (series premiere)
Teen Titans Go! (seasons 1-6)
Welcome to Utmark (series premiere)
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
October 15:
In the Line of Fire
Point Break
Tu Me Manques
October 17:
Succession, Season 3 premiere
October 18:
El Huésped Americano (series finale)
Women is Losers
October 19:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
October 20:
Entre Hombres (series finale)
October 21:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen (premiere)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara/Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (series premiere)
October 22:
Dune (only on $14.99/month ad-Free plan)
October 24:
Insecure (Season 5 premiere)
October 26:
Maricon Perdido (series premiere)
The Mopes (series premiere)
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (series premiere)
October 28:
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights
Love Life, Season 2 premiere
A Thousand Fangs (series premiere)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane/AJR
October 29:
Victor and Valentino
October 31:
The Bachelorette, Season 16