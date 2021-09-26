Davina McCall, 53, shows off eye-popping abs in string bikini for sun-soaked display

Davina McCall sent her loyal legion of Instagram fans wild as she stripped to a tiny bikini.

The 53-year-old bombshell looked age defying as she sizzled by the pool while flaunting her incredibly toned and svelte body for the camera.

In the eye-popping snap, the Long Lost Family host’s rippling abs of steal completely stole the limelight.

Wearing a bandeau stripped bikini top with matching bottoms, the former Big Brother presenter oozed sex appeal in the jaw-dropping image.

Her bronzed and glowing skin glistened as the self-confessed fitness fanatic struck up a scorching pose while bathing in the hot sunshine.









The raven-haired beauty didn’t let slip where in the world she had ventured to but did express that she was working away for work purposes.

Captioning the racy display, Davina said: “Busy at work,” followed by a duo of laughing emojis.

This was met with swoons of praise from many of her adoring followers, friends and loved ones.

Another workout queen – and daughter of TV hosts Richard and Judy – Chloe Madeley gushed praise, adding: “Dreamy.”

Cruise-line singer Claire Sweeney offered up some support and left Davina a string of flame emojis.







(Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)



Comedian Aisling Bea won over fans with her hilarious comment, asking the TV starlet if she “could borrow some abs”.

Meanwhile, it seems some down time could be well and truly needed for Davina after she opened up about her heartache following her dad’s difficult battle with Alzheimer’s.

To commemorate World Alzheimer’s Day, she shared a sweet picture of her parents and penned: “This is my mum and dad.. dad (Andrew… total legend) has Alzheimer’s.

“My mum has cared for him so brilliantly. He is now in a wonderful home, where they take amazing care of him.”









She continued: “It’s been hard on my mum but she was at breaking point. He is ok, but it is f***king heartbreaking this illness.

“The worst thing is the loss of dignity… there are great inroads being made into new treatments… I heard of great hope of a new one in Australia very recently.

“2/3rds of Alzheimer’s patients are women… taking HRT is known to reduce your risk of getting it.”

Davina finished by offering up a support network: “If you know anyone with Alzheimer’s, @alzheimerssoc are so helpful, my heart goes out to anyone supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s or anyone that’s lost someone to this cruel illness.

“And a heartfelt thank you to my mum, you are the best Gabba. Love you.”