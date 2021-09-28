David Letterman Vs KD As He Grills Kevin Durant With Silly Questions After Crashing Net Media Day!

Comedian David Letterman woke up Monday morning and decided the best way to kick off his week was attending the Brooklyn Nets’ media day. Letterman was quick to go viral with his silly questions for Kevin Durant. Durant took the questions seriously until Letterman asked Durant about playing for New York Knicks. It is not clear why Letterman was present.

At the start of the media session with Durant, Letterman introduced himself as “Dave with Basketball Digest.” He warmed Durant up with an easy question, simply wondering why people call him KD. “My first name is Kevin with a ‘K’ and my last name is Durant with a ‘D,'” Durant replied. Durant also told Letterman he will give “110” percent effort on the court this season.

Then, Letterman asked a bizarre question about the Knicks’ owner trying to get NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to let Durant play for their team when the Nets have an off day. “I just got off the phone with the Dolan family, and they said they’re talking to the [NBA] commissioner now. They’re looking to work a contractual deal that will allow you when you’re not playing for the Nets, days off, you’ll be able to play for the Knicks,” Letterman explained. Durant asked Letterman if he had anything to add.

Durant appeared a bit frustrated at that one and said that it was his last question. "I'm sorry, was that a comment?" Letterman then asked. "That was it," Durant replied. Letterman replied that although he was being told he had to go, he still had a question. "When you guys play the Pelicans, does it kind of make you giggle?" Letterman asked the question, referring to New Orleans. "Yeah," Durant laughed and said,

The reason for Letterman’s appearance at the Nets’ media day is a mystery, but he might have been there to film a new episode of his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The third season of the show was released in October 2020. It featured interviews with Kim Kardashian West and Robert Downey Jr. as well as Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. Durant, who joined Nets in 2019, maybe the subject of Season 4. Durant won back-to-back NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. On Oct. 19, the NBA season 2021-2022 begins with the Nets hosting the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks via TNT.