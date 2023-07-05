David Imperioli Plays in Two Rock Bands – Facts about Michael Imperioli’s Son

David Imperioli is making a name for himself in another field of entertainment, and he’s got his famous father standing firmly by his side as the biggest supporter of his chosen craft.

David Imperioli has defied the expectations that come with being the child of a celebrity, making a name for himself in the music industry — a niche that is quite far from his father’s world.

While he has taken a different path from his father, it’s evident that the young artist has learned a thing or two about captivating audiences from his dad’s influence.

Michael Imperioli and David Imperioli attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual academy awards viewing party on March 12, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images

David Imperioli’s Love for Music Began When He Was 11

David Imperioli was four months old when his family lived in Ciel Rouge and later in Tribeca in New York before they resided in California. His musical journey began when he started playing music at just 11.

By the time he was thirteen, he had built his first guitar. David enjoys playing R&B and soul music and counts Jimi Hendrix as one of his favorite artists.

While attending California’s Santa Barbara High School, his talent caught the attention of music enthusiasts, earning him invitations to perform at special events in New York and New Jersey.

Besides playing and listening to music, David enjoys reading books. One of the books he had read was his father Michael Imperioli’s coming-of-age novel, “The Perfume Burned His Eyes,” which tells a story of a teenage boy navigating life in 1970s New York.

David Imperioli is the youngest son of Michael and his longtime wife, Victoria Imperioli.

Through the novel, Michael reflected on the increasing pressure kids face today. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful for this generation as they take the initiative, encourage others to listen, and offer support.

David Imperioli Plays in Two Bands

David Imperioli is the guitarist for two bands: High Flight and Madeye Moody. With his talent and dedication, he delivers captivating performances that leave audiences in awe.

The High Flight is a rock and roll band from Pasadena, California. Since 2020, they have played their music and covered songs from their favorite bands. In 2022, they decided to raise funds for a professionally recorded album/EP.

They aimed to deliver a high-quality musical package that would delight their fans, friends, and family. While their fundraising page is inactive, they recently released new music, “Train Station,” on Spotify.

Meanwhile, David’s other band, Madeye Moody, is a newly-established rock band that has burst onto the music scene. The group released their first single, “Catch a Cold.”

David’s father has consistently offered unwavering support to his son. Michael recently shared a captivating video on Instagram showing his son’s extraordinary guitar-playing skills.

The young artist looked genuinely delighted by the unwavering support he received from his dad. David shared a simple but sweet birthday tribute for Michael in 2020, which read:

“Happy birthday to the pops. Your the man behind it all, love your shenanigans. #doc #docday”

Daniel Imperioli Is the Youngest of the Family

Little information about the couple’s three children is available, as the family values privacy. However, Michael shared that David is in college and is now in his 20s.

Michael Imperioli and his wife Victoria Imperioli attend the Charity Royal Film Performance 2009 of “The Lovely Bones” at The Odeon Leicester Square on November 24, 2009, in London. | Source: Getty Images

Michael noted that his kids belong to a more progressive generation. Through them, the actor appreciates the valuable lessons he has learned from young people and their unique perspectives on the world.

The actor has been pleasantly surprised by the unexpected connection the classic series “The Sopranos” has made with the younger generation’s views.