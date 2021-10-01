David Duchovny and Nia Long Join Jonah Hill In Netflix’s Untitled Kenya Barris Comedy

EXCLUSIVE David Duchovny and Nia Long have rounded out the cast of a new untitled Netflix comedy starring Jonah Hill with Kenya Barris directing. They join an existing cast that also includes Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as well as Sam Jay, Molly Gordon and Sam Jay.

The film features a new couple, Hill and London, and their families. They are challenged to examine modern love and family dynamics amid clashing cultures, social expectations, and generational diversity.

Barris will produce through Khalabo Ink Society. Hill will produce under his Strong Baby banner. Kevin Misher will also produce through Misher Films. Hale Rothstein and Mychelle Deschamp will executive produce for Khalabo Ink Society, along with Matt Dines for Strong Baby and Ali Goodwin; Andy Berman is for Misher Films, David Hyman and Charissehewitt Webste.

Duchovny has been on a roll as of late recently wrapping production on Paramount Players’ new Pet Sematary prequel while also earning rave reviews playing himself in Netflix’s The Chair. Apart from his acting, he has also released another album and published his fourth novel earlier in the year. WME and Mosaic represent him.

Long and Barris, who previously worked together on Barris series, will be reunited for this project. #BlackAF. She was also seen in film with Anthony Mackie. The Banker. Verve has her represented, as well as Neil Meyer and Emily Downs.