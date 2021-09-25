David Dobrik Says He’s Stuck in Slovakia Because of Green-Card Issues

David Dobrik says he’s stuck in Slovakia because of issues with his green card.

The YouTuber was born and raised in Slovakia, but he has been living in the US ever since he was 6.

He is currently filming in the USA for a Discovery+ series that focuses on his first trip to the US.

YouTuber David Dobrik has spent the last two weeks documenting his travels abroad for millions of followers. Now, he claims that he is now stuck in Slovakia and cannot travel to the US.

Dobrik, who has over 18 million YouTube subscribers, stated on Tuesday that he was having problems with his identification, which would permit him to reenter America after his trip to Europe.

“Hi guys, sorry I haven’t been too active on social media,” Dobrik stated this on his Instagram story, September 22. “Everyone went back home because this is taking way longer and it’s a lot harder than I thought it was getting my visa and green card.”

Dobrik, 25, was born in Slovakia but moved to the United States when he was 6. He hadn’t been back to the US since then. Dobrik is a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient. This policy allows children of undocumented immigrant families to remain in the US without fear of deportation.

DACA recipients can obtain approval from the US government to leave the country for reasons that include work, education, and family emergencies. The Immigrant Legal Resource Centre, a non-governmental organization that trains immigration lawyers, says that this is still considered risky. It does not guarantee entry back to the US.

Dobrik posted a video two weeks ago indicating that he had obtained a green card or permanent-residency, which would allow him leave the country and enter again without needing government approval. Physical green cards can take weeks or months to arrive in the mail. While a visa is a temporary pass that lets you enter the US, a green card allows you to enter and remain in the country for a longer period of time (most green cards are valid for 10 years).

Dobrik announced earlier in September that he was taking his YouTube friend group, the Vlog Squad, on a trip to Europe for a 10-part Discovery+ series called “Discovering David Dobrik.”

The group has been posting on social media about its adventures abroad in the weeks since.

Dobrik and Taylor Hudson were seen in a remote, grassy area of Slovakia in Tuesday’s Instagram video.

“This like a fucking scavenger hunt, so I’m apologizing because I can’t get any vlogs up or anything,” The YouTuber stated. “I hope to return to the States soon. It’s like I’m lost. I’m literally stranded. Wish me luck.”

Dobrik added that he and his podcast cohost, Jason Nash, filmed an episode of their show, “Views,” before Nash returned to the US, so that is set to be posted as per the podcast’s usual schedule.

Dobrik has been gone for three months now since he returned to YouTube following Insider’s report about rape allegations against one his former Vlog Squad members. Insider reported in March that a woman who appeared as an extra in one of Dobrik’s November 2018 vlogs had accused “Durte Dom” Zeglaitis of raping her during the shoot.

Dobrik’s YouTube channel was temporarily demonetized, so he couldn’t earn money from his videos. He lost a number of sponsors and resigned from his position as head of Dispo. But since June, Dobrik has been posting on YouTube again, and he appeared in a Discovery+ “Shark Week” special episode.

