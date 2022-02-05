David Beckham Reveals The One Meal Victoria Has Eaten Nearly Every Day For 25 Years

Victoria Beckham may be one of the most interesting figures in Hollywood, but her diet isn’t what you’d expect. According to her husband David Beckham Victoria eats the same meal every day. Yes, you read that right. The soccer star opened up about cooking and his love for food on the “River Cafe Podcast,” where he revealed that, sadly, his wife doesn’t share the same passion for food as he does.

“Unfortunately, I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” he said, adding that she rarely “deviates” away from the combo. The one exception? A pregnancy craving. “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with [our daughter] Harper,” the soccer star recalled, according to People, adding that he didn’t remember what exactly it was, but said that it was “amazing.”

Once the internet caught wind of Victoria’s special diet, they had a lot of thoughts. “I’m trying to get on that Victoria Beckham diet but KFC,” one person joked. The Irish Daily Mail also shared a snippet. “An Irish dietitian has said that Victoria Beckham’s diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables may not be the best choice for every day as it would not provide enough nutrients on its own.”

Is it just us, or has this whole thing made you hungry?