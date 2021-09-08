David Beckham and Victoria Beckham on Edge After Cheating Allegations!

Are you David Victoria BeckhamAre you mad at him for his numerous cheating accusations? Last month, one magazine claimed the Beckhams barely made it through David’s most recent scandal. Gossip Cop investigates.

David and Victoria Beckham ‘Back From The Brink’?

According to a recent edition Star, David and Victoria Beckham’s 22-year long marriage has been tested repeatedly. Victoria might have written a touching tribute to her husband for their anniversary in July, but the magazine says things have been difficult lately for the Beckhams. An inside source explains, “There were plenty of times over the past two decades when Victoria could have walked out,” Addition “Even though David has repeatedly denied cheating, women accused him of being unfaithful.”

The Beckhams strongly denied the allegations of cheating and have not provided any evidence to support them. That being said, the magazine maintains that things haven’t been easy for the couple. David has been accused of infidelity by his personal assistant, a beauty shopkeeper, and most recently, by one of his kids’ teachers. “Once again, David denied the accusations,” The insider’s secrets “and each time, Victoria made the decision to believe her husband.”

The outlet concludes by noting that the Beckhams are optimistic as they look forward to celebrating their 25th anniversary. “David loves Victoria more than ever,” The tipster is trustworthy. “He’s grateful she’s always been on his side.”

Victoria Beckham Stands By David Beckham?

While it’s true David has been accused of cheating in the past, there’s no evidence that his and Victoria’s marriage has ever truly been jeopardized by the allegations. It’s hard to say what this story aimed to accomplish since it didn’t provide any new information. Victoria has stood by her husband through worse things than these new allegations. We seriously doubt that the couple was on the same page. “brink” divorcing. The Beckhams are still considered the ultimate power couple, despite rumors.

