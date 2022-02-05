Dave Franco Reveals His Proposal To Alison Brie Hilariously Did NOT Go How He Expected

Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been regarded as one of Hollywood’s cutest couples for years. Red red-carpet premieres showcase the couple as a loving fun time. The pair have been married for five years. Of course, few viewers don’t know much about the origins of Franco and Brie’s love story. Now, The Afterparty star is opening up about how his proposal to Brie went awry.

Dave Franco went into how he and Alison Brie met during his interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Franco spilled he met Brie during Mardi Gras while shooting a project in New Orleans. It was a silver Mardi Gras mask that started it all. The GLOW star wouldn’t let the actor wear the mask the entire evening, before departing and leaving the mask for him with a love note. Franco decided to keep it as a love memento. This led to him implementing the silver mask into his marriage proposal five years later. According to the Day Shift star, everything started on a good note.

We’re going up to Big Sur for a trip, I decide this is the trip where I’m going to propose. And I knew she wanted to pick out the ring herself, so I was like ‘Alright, I don’t have a ring, but I’ve got the mask. That’s the special thing I’ve got.’ The day before we go out I’m like, ‘You know what, I should have a placeholder ring to have something to put on her finger.’ So, I go around the street to this old Hollywood antique store, and I get this vintage stone ring that I thought was cool.

Franco felt the mask was a better symbol of their love rather than a huge diamond ring. Thankfully, he understood his wife’s preference for picking out her ring. While the gesture was sweet, things took a turn when it came to the proposal. In this case, it was more on Alison Brie’s part than Dave Franco.

So we go to Big Sur, we’re on the back patio. She’s overlooking the ocean, she turns around. I’m one knee, wearing the mask, holding up the ring. And because it had been five years she couldn’t place the mask. She didn’t know what it was. So, what she sees was me wearing this weird, stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring. And so, the entire proposal is her saying, ‘What is happening right now?’ And it’s me trying to explain how sweet it is that I kept the mask.

You can’t fault Brie for not remembering the mask. She might’ve thought he threw away the party mask after reading her note. But it spoke to the hopeless romantic in Franco to incorporate the love memento into his proposal. At least, things worked out as Brie ended up accepting his proposal.

The loving relationship between the couple has extended beyond sharing a home. Franco directed Brie in acclaimed horror The Rental, which his wife called the experience “wonderful and easy” with the first-time director. The film proved Dave Franco is one of the Hollywood actors with a promising directing career. Their wonderful experience translated to them teaming up for another film – the romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know. Of course, fans were still waiting on the news if they will team up again for a Rental sequel, which Franco is interested in doing.

Right now, the couple is busy with their careers as Franco will pop up in Day Shift with Jamie Foxx and Brie will appear next in Spin Me Round. If you want to check what Alison Brie and Dave Franco have coming up, you can look over our 2022 film schedule as well as our 2022 TV premiere schedule.