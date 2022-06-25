Dave Coulier Praises “Wonderful” Lori Loughlin After Prison Release

Given the passing of former castmate and close friend Bob Saget earlier this year, Coulier feels his bond with the Full House family has especially strengthened because “we realize how precious life is and how quickly this clock is ticking.” In fact, the actor noted, it was “wonderful” to reconnect with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen—who were the only stars from Full House‘s lineup to not appear in its sequel Fuller House⁠—when the original cast reunited at Saget’s memorial in January.

“It was as if no time had passed,” he recalled of the Olsen twins, who attended the service alongside John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. “They were so sweet and loving.”

He continued, “Even though there was great sorrow, there was great joy with being able to connect the dots over the years and not miss a beat as far as our friendships and the love for each other.”

With his new comedy Live+Local, which centers around staffers at a local Christian radio station, Coulier has taken a 180-turn from lovable goofball Joey Gladstone to self-described “curmudgeon” Tommy Murphy.

“Live+Local is a departure for me,” shared Coulier, who is also an executive producer on the series co-starring Emily Pendergast, Pat Cashman and Kendra Ann Sherrill. “People know me for Full House and Fuller House, so I grew my beard out for the show and got to bring a lot more of the other side of me into this.”

He added, “It’s a much different character than people are going to be used to me playing.”

Live+Local will be available to stream exclusively on Pure Flix on July 7.