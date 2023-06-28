Date for Episode 3

HITC has noted the release dates for episode 3 of Hijack on Apple TV+, as well as the finale.

You can never have enough Idris Elba on your screen, let’s be honest. The English actor, 50 years old, has appeared in Luther and The Suicide Squad. He is a versatile performer. We are delighted to welcome back the actor, who was just seen in Extraction 2 and is now set to star in Hijack. This British thriller has been created by George Kay & Jim Field Smith. Audiences were recently fortunate to check out the first two episodes, so let’s break down the Hijack release schedule on Apple TV+ with the episode 3 release date.

The premiere of Hijack Episode 3 will be on July 5, 2023. First two episodes aired together on July 28th. Subsequent episodes will air individually every Wednesday.

Episodes 1 & 2: Wednesday, July 28th 2023

Episode 3: Wed., July 5, 2018

Episode 4 – Wednesday, July 12, 2018

Episode 5: Tuesday, July 19th

Episode 6 – Wednesday, July 26, 2009

Episode 7: Tuesday, August 2nd

This project, which is described as a “mini-series”, consists of seven episodes.

‘I wanted to try something different’

Idris stars as Sam Nelson, a business negotiator who finds his skills in imperative demand when he’s on board a plane from Dubai to London during a hijacking.

Recently, he discussed the series at an Interview The Hollywood Reporter interview with him, in which he explains why he took on the project.

“I wanted to try something different. I wanted something to make me feel like it was love or hate instantly. In The Wire and Luther, it’s kind of like a slow build into the character. With this guy, he’s in a situation… it’s called Hijack, and he’s right in there. And you’re thinking to yourself, what would I do if I was him?”

He continued: “So I was really attracted to that. It’s a great moment to talk about at the water cooler. I just wanted it to be fun like ‘Did you see that s**t? That s**t was very well done.’”

Apple TV+ only offers Hijack.

MORE TV STORIES