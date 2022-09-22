Date FIFA 23 adds Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in new game. This TV show is a huge success!

AFC Richmond is the fictional football team of Ted Lasso and will be attending FIFA 23.

You will be able take control of the team, which debuted on Apple TV, and lead them to glory in Career Mode, Kickoff and Online Friendlies.

1 That moustache.

A number of AFC Richmond merchandise, including Manager and kits, will be unlocked across FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), and Pro Clubs.

In FIFA 23’s career mode Ted Lasso (with his moustache and all) will be available to manage the team.

If you don’t like moustaches, you can use a real-world manager (or your own creation) to take over AFC Richmond.

“I am truly fortunate and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them,” said Emmy Award-winner Jason Sudeikis.

“As long-time fans of FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.

“Our cast & crew work extremely hard on this series, and it is a huge honor that it resonates with so few people.

“We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters.”

Emmy Award-winner Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent, also had some words to share, most of them expletives: “It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f**k it, totally worth it.

“I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

FIFA 23 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30. FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition is available now through September 27, 2022.

Kirk McKeand wrote this for the company GLHF.