Darrell Sheets From Storage Wars Season 14 Releases Brandi’s BTS Photo!

Storage WarsIt’s back for Season 14! Darrell Sheets, an OG storage locker hunter, has shared a BTS shot from a storage locker facility. This should give fans a sense of excitement for the upcoming season.

Darrell Sheets gives Behind-The-Scenes update

Are you up for the challenge? Storage WarsShenanigans will be back soon? They’ll be back soon. Darrell Sheets went to FacebookShare a photo of Brandi Pasante. He claims it is Brandi. It’s a blonde wearing jeans. The photo is from the back.

He also shared news about a new season. Darrell wrote, “Who’s ready for an all-new season of Storage Wars. It’s coming in late October. Here is Brandi and her helper Danelle discussing their next big purchases @aetv @orig_prod @storage_wars #storagewars. Hell yes, it’s coming, and lots of big finds.”

However “The Gambler” didn’t reveal the actual date that Storage Wars will return to A&E, he did say it will be in late October. This is less than 60-days away.

Who is Coming Back for? Storage Wars Season 14

One of the most important questions is: Storage WarsThe question fans will be asking is “Who will be back?” Season 13 featured Dan and Laura Dotson and Brandi Passante as well as Jarrod Schulz and Darrell Sheets. Barry Weiss was even featured in the season. Dave Hester wasn’t back.

Jarrod’s return is still uncertain. According to TMZ Brandi was in a bar. “hanging with friends.”Jarrod entered the bar. They had a major disagreement.

The publication also reported that Jarrod had pushed Brandi. This was not the first time. Brandi and her friends were also allegedly insulted by him. Jarrod was able to separate from Brandi before the police arrived.

Schulz later reported that Schulz had not done such things. Despite this, the Orange Country D.A.’s office charged Jarrod with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Will he return to the A&E show? They have not yet announced any news. The network did indeed conduct an internal probe. The network has not yet revealed the results. Fans will know more about the network’s findings once they announce their return. Until then, Jarrod’s status is as mysterious as the contents inside of the storage lockers.

When did it? Storage WarsSplitting a couple?

What was the split between Jarrod and Brandi? The Storage WarsCouple split after Season 12. Last summer, Brandi Passante revealed a Covid diagnosis. She also disclosed that Jarrod and she had been separated for over a year. The couple was never married but they were common-law companions for close to two decades.

Jarrod then opened The Rush Bar. Jarrod also has a new girlfriend.