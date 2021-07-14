Dark Skies 2 Release Date | Coming to Netflix? Keri Russell & Josh Hamilton

Dark skies an American sci-fi was originally released as a movie in February 2013 and the same premiered on Netflix in the year June 2020. The movie is based on the plot of a haunted house not by ghosts but, by the aliens. The movie received a lot of mixed reviews from horror fans. Some truly appreciated the naïve concept while others credited it as a silly alien drama.

In any case, the movie leaves the fans at the cliff-hanger, suggesting a sequel. So, all this while if you were wondering when the sequel will hit your screens, don’t despair! We have the right updates for you.

Dark Skies 2 Release Date

The movie after receiving a lot of mixed reviews still has hope among horror fans for a sequel in the coming future. Even the director Scott Stewart confirmed the Dark Skies sequel to be a thought in the minds of the makers. But, the budget constraints are an issue.

At present, there is no official announcement for the sequel to the movie. But, as the movie said ‘sometimes they come back if ever it gets the green signal for a sequel. We will be able to witness the horror in the year 2023 or much later. But, these are mere speculations, as we have to wait for any official news to confirm its release date.

Dark Skies 2: Cast

You will be able to witness the following stars:

Keri Russell as Lacy Barrett,

Josh Hamilton as Daniel Barrett,

Dakota Goyo as Jesse Barrett,

Kadan Rockett as Sammy Barrett,

J.K. Simmons as Edwin Pollard,

L.J. Benet as Kevin Ratner,

Rich Hutchman as Mike Jessop,

Annie Thurman as Sheely Jessop, and

Jack Washburn as Bobby Jessop.

In addition, Ron Ostrow, Cary Quattrocchi, Brian Stepanek, Judith Moreland, Trevor St. John, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and several other new casts could be seen.

The Dark Skies 2 will be about Barretts VS the aliens, with the possibility of Sammy getting abducted by the aliens.

Stay tuned as we bring to you the crucial updates for Dark Skies 2 soon.