Darbar Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Will The Film Get Through This?

Rajinikanth is back again with Darbar once again after Petta for Pongal. Darbar is a Tamil-language Cop action Thriller film starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, and Nivetha Thomas in Leading roles.

The film is directed by A.R.Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner ‘Lyca Productions’. The music of this film was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the cinematography was done by Santhosh Shivan and got edited by Sreekar Prasad.

Darbar will be releasing on 9th January 2020 coinciding with the festival ‘Pongal’. The dubbed versions – Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi will also get released along with the Tamil version on the same day. According to various reports, Darbar’s collections may get affected as there are other big films from different languages releasing along with Darbar of which some are ‘Chaapak’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Sarileru Neekevaru’, ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ and many more.

The official motion poster was released on 7th November 2019 by Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and Salman Khan for Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi respectively. Later, the trailer was released on 16th December. The trailer got a huge response from the audience. The trailer received nearly 14 Million views along with 676 thousand likes.

Rajnikanth will be seen as a police inspector named ‘Aadhithya Arunachalam’ in this film. Rajinikanth is playing the role of a cop after almost 27 years. He played the last time in the film ‘Pandiyan’ which was released in 1992. Sunil Shetty will be playing the lead antagonist role while Young Actress Nivetha Thomas will be seen playing the daughter role of Rajinikanth in this film.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is working with Rajinikanth for the second time after ‘Petta’ which was released exactly one year ago. The first track ‘Chumma Kizhi’ was released on 27th November and received an immense response from Rajinikanth Fans. The rights of the album were bought by Gaana with ‘Divo’ as a digital partner.

In a personal interview, Director AR Murugadoss who is known for his works like Ghajini, Thuppaaki has said that Darbar is not a political film and is a Commercial cop action thriller.

Darbar Leaked Online

Nowadays every movie is leaked on the Internet by illegal website Tamilrockers just after the release, which troubles the filmmakers. Tamilrockers had recently leaked many other films within a few hours after their release. As the name suggests, Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil movies but has gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, Tv shows, Web series, and Hollywood films.

Despite a high court order barred it from involving in such activities, Tamilrockers continued to leak films on their websites. It has expanded its illegal activities across the country. In the past, their sites blocked over and over but Tamilrockers continue to work through proxy servers and keep changing its domain, making it difficult to block the website.

Though the film is leaked, the film is to be viewed in theaters which will give us a good experience of the film. And also people should avoid watching the latest films on piracy websites. So that filmmakers may not get poor income for a good movie. People also should understand that watching the latest film on the piracy website is not a good practice and is an offense.