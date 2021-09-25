Dapper dog achieves pet fame for his impressive signature floor-length beard

This dapper dog has set tails wagging with his impressive floor-length beard.

Teddy’s unique facial features make people envious.

His owner, Nicola Wilcox is a professional dog groomer who maintains his signature look.

His beard is so long it touches the ground, and he never fails to grab people’s attention.

Nicola, 50, from Hartlepool, said: “He’s very well known for it. People love him, they look at his beard and say ‘there’s the little dog with the beard’ and they will all stop.

“He’s normally the scruffiest dog, but nobody can walk past him in the street without commenting on him.”

To keep Ted, or Super Ted, looking dapper, Nicola grooms him once a month and has his beard and tail combed every day, TeamDogs reports.







(Image: Nicola Wilcox)



With more than five years of dog grooming experience, this might just be her favourite look of all time. She says the nine-year-old dog is ‘a mucky mixture’ but is amazing and the look suits his funny, stubborn and naughty personality.

It began with the challenge of growing his beard. Now Nicola can’t bear to get rid of it. After trimming it to a mere inch, Nicola realized how much she had missed it and decided that the beard would not go away.

She said: “His beard grows really quick but it won’t get any longer than this. It’s almost rubbing on the pavement as he walks.”

It was Teddy and her Shih Tzu Bobby who unfortunately is no longer here, who inspired her to start her own company.

Nicola said: “Bobby was my other dog, but he had a brain tumour. They were the reason I started grooming but now I have a really busy business because of them.”







(Image: Nicola Wilcox)







Join our brand new sister website TeamDogs today! This is a place to share photos of your dog and get doggy advice.

The bearded dog has many friends, who regularly visit Nicola to trim it.

She said: “I cut about 10 dogs a day and Ted has his favourites that come – a cockapoo called Beau, a poodle called Charlie and a Shih Tzu called Woody.”

Nicola says if you’re thinking of giving your own dog a beard then you must keep the lips clear. It can cause bacteria buildup and infection.