Danny McBride’s rejection of genres is the source of Righteous Gemstones’ unique feel

For Danny McBride and HBO, mixing comedy and drama has become a pattern. His previous show for HBO also crossed the genre line.

McBride was Kenny Powers on “Eastbound and Down”, a character who is a former MLB baseball player with issues of anger and addiction. He goes to Mexico in order to resurrect him career. After pitching his series to HBO he said he was a little pigeonholed because of a suggestion made by network executives. However, despite this, McBride stuck to the genre-breaking ways.

McBride explained that HBO asked him to search for a film director. “We needed to find someone who could shoot comedies,” the note said. Vulture. The moody look is not what they are looking for. They want the bright, cheerful color.

He went on to explain that he and series co-creator Jody Hill felt that just because the series was meant to be funny did not mean they should give it short shrift when it came to production value. “Why invest in the program, or even the soundtrack or the production designs if all of it makes the world interesting?” McBride questioned.