Danny Masterson of ’70s Show Found Guilty In Two Counts Of Sexual Assault

Three women are still pursuing civil actions against Danny Masterson as well as the Church of Scientology for stalking, harassment and intimidation in the run-up to trial. The plaintiff who reported Masterson in 2004 to police decided to not press charges. They then learned more about each other in 2016, and they approached the authorities as a group. During the trial, they used the pseudonyms Jen B., N. Trout, and Christina B. Masterson was charged under California’s new statute of limitations increasing the “one strike” rule for sex crimes in 2020.

Philip Cohen, Masterson’s defense attorney, continues to maintain the actor’s innocence, pointing to the prosecution’s focus on Scientology’s effect on the case, insinuating that it lacked factual merit, and stating that the women changed details of their stories so that they would match after colluding. Masterson repeatedly said that the sexual acts he performed with each of the three women was consensual.

On August 4, the trial will resume for sentencing.

You can get help if you have been sexually assaulted or if someone close to you has. You can visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website You can also call RAINN’s National Helpline 1-800-656HOPE(4673).