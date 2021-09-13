Danny Glover From Lethal Weapon Had 1st Seizure at 15 And Epilepsy In Teenage Years!

Danny Glover has built a successful and fulfilling career, despite the odds. The veteran actor is best known for his role as the titular character in the film. “Lethal Weapon,” battled with epilepsy back in his teenage years.

Glover was born to civil rights activists in San Francisco, to a family made up of postal workers. He was trained at the American Conservatory Theater’s Black Actors Workshop.

In his Broadway debut “Fugard’s Master Harold and the Boys”, He was a national celebrity and this led to his first major role. “Places in the Heart.”

Danny Glover had multiple seizures before being finally tested. He was then diagnosed with the condition and given medication to treat it.

Despite this disorder, the actor was able to build a fulfilling career in acting with various roles in movies like “The Color Purple,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and many others.