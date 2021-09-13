Danny Glover From Lethal Weapon Had 1st Seizure at 15 And Epilepsy In Teenage Years!

Danny Glover has built a successful and fulfilling career, despite the odds. The veteran actor is best known for his role as the titular character in the film. “Lethal Weapon,” battled with epilepsy back in his teenage years.
Glover was born to civil rights activists in San Francisco, to a family made up of postal workers. He was trained at the American Conservatory Theater’s Black Actors Workshop.
In his Broadway debut “Fugard’s Master Harold and the Boys”, He was a national celebrity and this led to his first major role. “Places in the Heart.”
Danny Glover had multiple seizures before being finally tested. He was then diagnosed with the condition and given medication to treat it.
Despite this disorder, the actor was able to build a fulfilling career in acting with various roles in movies like “The Color Purple,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and many others.
The actor was able to manage the condition in 1977. Glover revealed that he could tell when the seizure was coming on at one point. Glover According to some, that he would always tell someone to hold or grab him whenever he felt like he was about to have a seizure.
Glover was once involved in the relief of people and countries affected from natural disasters.
Glover opened up about how They took control disorder. He claimed that he has always repeated “I will not have this seizure, “He did it several times before he got on stage.
Amy Walsh of Emmerdale is expecting her first kid with Toby Alexander Smith. https://t.co/qfFoUPdMZ4 https://t.co/TfMK3oAG76 pic.twitter.com/51CkZRftmy
— Central Recorder (@CentralRecorder) September 6, 2021
After a while, his symptoms started to decline and each time he felt stronger. The actor has not suffered an attack since he was 35.
Veteran actor and survivor of cancer, he has been a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and also serves as a UNICEF ambassador.
Glover was also the Executive Producer of the movie “The Drummer” which centers on the mental health of war veterans. He said that mental health awareness was crucial and that he is proud to be part of this film’s impact.
Glover was also an active participant in helping to raise awareness about mental health. Offering relief to people and countries that have been affected by natural disasters.