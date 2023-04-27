Danny Dyer posts shot of rarely-seen daughter Sunnie as she turns 16 saying he’s ‘f***ing proud’

DANNY Dyer posted a picture of his rarely-seen daughter Sunnie on her 16th birthday.

The former EastEnders star, 45, took to Instagram to wish the teen a happy day.

4 Danny Dyer shared a snap of his rarely-seen daughter Sunnie

4 Sunnie and her older sister Dani

Sharing a snap of the father daughter-duo on Instagram, Danny said: “Happy 16th to my beautiful birthday girl @sunniedyerxx there are no words to describe my love for you my little g.

“You make me so f***ing proud. Your potential frightens me. Have the best day ever.”

Sunnie is one of Danny’s three kids he shares with Joanne Mas.

They are also parents to Love Island’s Dani, 26, and Artie, nine.

Last month Sunnie revealed she wants to follow in her famous dad’s footsteps as she revealed her career plans.

The teen opened up about what she wants to be when she’s older during Q&A on Instagram.

One of her 74.5k followers asked the teen: “What do you want to do when you leave school?”

Sunnie replied: “Acting hopefully and moving to LA xxx.”

Danny’s oldest daughter has already followed in his footsteps after landing a short cameo in EastEnders.

4 Sunnie wants to follow in Danny’s footsteps Credit: instagram