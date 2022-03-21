Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Fans’ Hearts With His Latest Harry Potter Admission

As much as “Harry Potter” fans would love to see Daniel Radcliffe reprise his role as the title character sooner rather than later, he’s not quite ready for it. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two films of the series, told The Hollywood Reporter in November that he’d love to direct a film adaptation of “The Cursed Child” with Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson all back in their original roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. In fact, he called it “cinematic bliss.”

Alas, Radcliffe’s taking a pass. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy [the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion on HBO Max] because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” he told The New York Times in March in response to Columbus’ idea. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

But fear not, Potterheads. The door isn’t totally closed for his return to the franchise. “I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back,” he says. “For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

So now we wait.