Daniel Craig Said He Ran Away After Breaking Dave Bautista’s Nose

Daniel Craig said he once broke Dave Bautista’s nose during a “Spectre” fight scene.

Craig said one of his punches accidentally connected with Bautista’s nose.

“I thought he was going to come after me,” Craig said.

Daniel Craig listed some of the most painful injuries that occurred on the set of his “James Bond” films and revealed that he once broke Dave Bautista’s nose during a fight scene and then ran away at the fear of reprisal.

Craig told “The Graham Norton Show” that he and Bautista had to square up for a fight scene on a train in 2015’s “Spectre.”

“I threw a punch and hit him on the nose,” Craig said. “I heard this crack and I was like ‘Oh God no’ and ran away. I thought he was going to come after me, but he was so sweet.”





Daniel Craig broke Dave Bautista’s nose.



The Graham Norton Show/YouTube/MGM







Craig said that Bautista dismissed his fears and casually fixed his nose back into position.

“He’s a lot tougher than I am. I’ll give him that,” he said.

Craig also revealed that he had previously hurt himself during the fight scene with Bautista. He said that Bautista — who is a professional wrestler turned actor — had to throw him around during the fight sequence, but he was being “gentle” due to their difference in physical size.

One day, however, Craig challenged Bautista to pick up the intensity, which led to a serious knee injury.

“I ended up on the wall, but my knee was over here somewhere,” Craig said, gesturing away from him. “I knew and it was horrible because if anyone’s had a serious injury, you just know in your head that something is really wrong.”

Craig said that he had to film the rest of the scene with a brace on his leg.

The upcoming 25th James Bond film “No Time To Die” will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program early Monday morning alongside her fellow production collaborator Michael G. Wilson, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said there were no plans to discuss Craig’s replacement until 2022.

“We’re not thinking about it at all,” she said. “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Wilson added: “He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible.”

Broccoli recently also confirmed to the PA news agency that the Bond character would continue to be portrayed by a man.

“James Bond is a male character,” she said. “I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.

“I don’t think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him. So yes, I see him as male. And I’m sort of in denial, I would love for Daniel to continue forever.”

“No Time To Die” opens in UK theaters on September 30.