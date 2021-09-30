Daniel Craig returns to Broadway’s ‘Macbeth’ in 2022 with Ruth Negga

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig will be back on Broadway as Macbeth in the revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy. Ruth Negga will make her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” Lyceum Theatre, starting March 29, 2022. Opening date is April 28. Sam Gold, Tony Award winner and director will be in charge. Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of “Macbeth.”

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009’s “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include “Loving” and “World War Z,” started her career in the theater, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of “Hamlet.”

It will mark the second high-profile “Macbeth” after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. It will be released on Dec. 25 in theaters and on Apple TV+ Jan. 14.

