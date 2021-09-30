Daniel Craig Had No Idea About ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, the Weekend’ Meme

Daniel Craig was puzzled when he learned that his “SNL” introduction of The Weeknd went viral.

“I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about,” he told The New York Times.

Every Friday, Craig saying “ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd” floods social feeds.

For over a year, the internet has enjoyed the Friday ritual of posting Daniel Craig introducing The Weeknd on “Saturday Night Live” as the unofficial end of the workweek.

However, Craig was completely unaware any of this was happening.

We learn this in a recent New York Times interview in which the James Bond star was perplexed when reporter David Itzkoff brought it up.

“No, what is that?” Craig asked.

Itzkoff then explained that his introduction of The Weeknd “with almost a sense of relief,” specifically the words, “ladies and gentleman, The Weeknd,” had become a late Friday viral sensation.

“They do? It’s amazing,” Craig responded. “I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

Clearly when you’ve been James Bond for as many years as Craig has you pretty much never dare go on the internet for the simple reason of wanting to keep your mental stability.

The “SNL” clip of Craig became a sensation months after the actor hosted the show when Twitter account @CraigWeekend was created in July of 2020. With the Twitter name simply, “ladies and gentlemen, the weekend,” it quickly went viral as the tweet goes out every Friday afternoon.

The account was created by then-18-year-old high school senior Miles Riehle, who told the Los Angeles Times back in April that he isn’t really a fan of Craig or The Weeknd, explaining: “it’s a silly four-second video, I don’t think it’s anything bigger than that.”

Craig’s final time playing Bond will be in “No Time to Die,” which opens in theaters on October 8.