Daniel Craig Gets Royal Sendoff (Photos)

“No Time To Die,” the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, enjoyed a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday. The highly-anticipated theatrical release – which was pushed back numerous times due to COVID-19 restrictions – drew Hollywood and British royalty to the red carpet. Below, Charles Prince Of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess and Duchess from Cornwall, are seen alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton (Duchess) of Cambridge.

Photo: Getty Images

Inside the reception, the Duchess of Cambridge mingles with the cast and crew, including singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell. The songwriting duo penned the film’s theme song, also titled “No Time To Die,” which was released in February 2020. “No Time To Die” picked up a Grammy in 2020 for Best Song Written for Visual Media, making it the first song from an unreleased film to earn the prestigious award.

Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a gold Jenny Packham gown, chats with Craig. 007 ditched his character’s signature black and white tux in favor of a raspberry-colored blazer.

Photo: Getty Images

“No Time To Die” marks the end of Craig’s tenure as 007, which began with “Casino Royale” in 2006. This is the 25th installment of the long-running franchise.

Photo: Getty Images

Craig poses with fellow castmates Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux and director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who co-wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Lynch portrays Nomi, a MI6 agent. Seydoux is back as Bond girl Madeline Swann. The star-studded cast includes Ana de Armas (Naomie Harris), Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Rami Malek, who plays villain Lyutsifer Saffin.

Photo: Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the first time Daniel Craig hung out with a member of the royal family. He and “Queen Elizabeth” jumped out of a helicopter for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

“No Time To Die” opens in theatres Oct. 8.