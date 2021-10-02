Daniel Craig Compares Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc To James Bond Daniel Craig Compares Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc To James Bond

The last time we saw Daniel Craig on the big screen, he was playing private investigator Benoit Blanc, who used unorthodox methods to solve the mystery of novelist Harlan Thrombey’s death in 2019’s Knives Out. Craig is back There is no time to die, and as he’s making the rounds plugging his fifth and final outing as James Bond, the actor compared his iteration of 007 with Blanc, namely noting how different they are from one another.

Interview with The New York TimesIt was also noted that Daniel Craig had been a “playful elusiveness and a comfort”When playing Benoit blanc Knives OutThe contrast was stark with the “rigidity”He spoke highly of his James Bond performance. When asked if Blanc was his favorite role, he replied that he did. “much longer leash to play on,” here’s how Craig responded:

It’s just the nature of the part, though. Bond is exactly what he does, but Benoit is quite different. Not to be blunt, but as an actor, that’s my job, play parts that are different. I received the script and was stunned. It’s amazing, as it was when I got Casino Royale.

Daniel Craig’s acting career would be pretty dull if he was only hired characters who were just like James Bond, so he didn’t blink an eye at how different Benoit Blanc was compared to the character who’s previously been played by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. Craig saw the value in what Craig did. Knives OutHe is unique just like his response. Casino RoyaleIt was back then. Both movies also ended up being critical and commercial success, so that’s a nice cherry on top of the proverbial sundae.

Sadly, for those who’ve enjoyed Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond over the last decade and a half, There is no time to dieThis will be the end of the long-running spy franchise. This is five years on from the events of Spectre. There is no time to die sees Craig’s Bond clashing with Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin, with other new faces popping up including Lashana Lynch’s Naomi and Ana de Armas’ Paloma. UK audiences now have the opportunity to see how There is no time to die wrap things up for Craig’s Bond, while US audiences will need to wait until October 8 for that cinematic experience.

As for those of you who liked Daniel Craig’s time as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out, not to worry, as that role wasn’t a one-and-done affair. Craig has re-teamed for Rian Johnson, director/writer. Knives Out 2, and while no specific plot details for the sequel have been revealed yet, the mystery Benoit Blanc is investigating this time around involves characters played by Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn, among others. This sequel is not like the first. Knives OutBoth movie Knives Out 2The already-greenlit Knives Out 3Netflix will exclusively release the films.

Once Knives Out 2’s release date is announced, we’ll let you know. You can view our 2021 and 2022 release dates to help you plan which movies you want to see in the near future.