Dancing With the Stars Sean Lowe Reveals how DWTS almost Lost him Catherine Giudici!

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe speaks about taking on Dancing with the Stars His relationship with Catherine Giudici was affected. The two of them were able to come to an agreement on the issues. Sean is open to admitting that things could have gone horribly. He could have lost the love he loved. Read on to see what Sean has got to say.

Sean Lowe speaks about how DWTS His relationship with Catherine was impacted.

Matt James is the new contestant in a reality dance competition. While Matt’s excited and Rachael Kirkconnell is supporting him every step of the way, Sean Lowe weighs in on how it could impact his relationship.

In fact, Yahoo! How to share Sean said that if Sean could go back and redo any of the things he did, he would not sign up. Dancing with the Stars Following his season of The Bachelor.

Sean and Catherine were engaged at the time. She packed up her family and moved to Los Angeles for Sean’s competition. DWTS. Sean claimed that he was working up to 12 hours a day in rehearsal and that it was difficult. He didn’t realize how incredibly tough it was for his future bride.

Sean said: “I didn’t understand at the moment how tough that was for Catherine. If I could rewind and do it over again, I would not have done that.”

Catherine also contributed to the discussion

Sean wouldn’t take the same path again and neither would Catherine. She stated, “It’s not good for the relationship. To do it again would be heartbreaking for me. To do it that soon after, I would not wish that on another lead.”

Catherine continued. “But we got through it. And if you think your relationship is strong enough and know that your love will transcend all the hardships and challenges, then go take advantage of all the fun things that are after The Bachelor – but definitely at the potential risk of your relationship.”

Sean and Catherine were blessed with a happy ending. They have three beautiful children and are now married.

It’s yet to be seen if Matt and Rachael can survive the pressure of being apart during long hours of rehearsal.

Sean’s advice to Matt and other leads

Sean shared his advice to Matt, and to all leads: Focus on your lady. He reminded Matt to focus on their woman.