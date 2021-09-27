‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Tested Positive for COVID-19

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke revealed she tested positive for COVID-19.

Burke is partnered with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. It is unclear if he has been exposed to COVID-19.

“I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down,” Burke said in a tearful Instagram video.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Monday night’s show.

“I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID,” the professional dancer said in a video posted to her Instagram late Sunday.

Burke is partnered with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby on this season of “Dancing with the Stars,” tearfully apologizing for catching the virus.

“I feel so bad,” Burke said fighting tears. “I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down.”

In the clip, Burke chronicled her experience driving to go get a COVID-19 test after feeling run down. The professional dancer mentioned that she has been fully “Moderna vaccinated.”

“For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s fucking real,” she added.

Burke said she will be quarantining for 10 days at home. It is unclear if Rigsby was exposed to COVID-19.

A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke)

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.