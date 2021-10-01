‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke To Perform

UPDATED Dancing with the StarsABC News reports that competitor Cody Rigsby will compete with Cheryl Burke. Both of them tested positive for Covid during this week’s testing.

Next week, the duo will perform in a new format. They will dance in separate rooms. Good Morning AmericaThe news was retweeted by Shah and the official. They attribute it to Zohreen Shaikh, ABC Los Angeles correspondent. Shah shared the GMA tweet on Twitter with both Shah and the official DWTSPage.

Given Burke’s positive test on Monday, GMA ReportsJudges graded the couple based upon rehearsal footage from this past week.

Cody Rigsby #DWTSPro @CherylBurkeNext week, we will be dancing in separate rooms @dancingabcAfter the Peloton instructor was tested positive for COVID-19. @ZohreenReports https://t.co/EfMRaIEIht pic.twitter.com/8h35kh7v1C — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2021

PREVIOUSLY, Thursday: Dancing with the Stars contestant Cody Rigsby — a Peloton fitness instructor sometimes called the “King of Quarantine” — announced today he has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after his dance partner Cheryl Burke also came down with the virus. It’s the second time Rigsby, who is vaccinated, has tested positive.

Rigsby gained notoriety when people started to do home workouts during the pandemic. He announced his diagnosis via Instagram.

“Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for Covid-19,”Rigsby was 34 years old when he wrote. “To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

Rigsby explains his symptoms in a video.

“I have tested positive for Covid again, the second time this year,”He stated. “I right now have really mild symptoms — congestion, little bit of a headache, cough — but in comparison to when I had Covid earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working. So we’re super grateful for that. As far as my fate on Dancing With the Stars, we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer.”

His Dancing with the StarsCheryl Burke was also positive and was currently in quarantine.

Burke posted an Instagram video late Sunday night claiming she was fully vaccinated against the Moderna vaccine. She also felt guilty for disappointing her partner in dance.

“I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s (expletive) real, dude,”Burke, 37, stated.

Rigsby was supportive of the posting. “Send our boo @cherylburke all the love and support as she kicks covids a$$!”

Burke indicated that she intended to remain in quarantine for ten days while she expressed her disbelief about contracting the virus.

City News Service contributed this report.