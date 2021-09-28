Dancing with the Stars LIVE

DANCING with the Stars is back on air tonight, just hours after one of the show’s dancers revealed she has Covid and has to quit the show.
Cheryl Burke, who is paired with Peleton’s Cody Rigsby for DWTS’s 30th season, took to her Instagram to reveal the news.
Cheryl, 37, got emotional in the clip as she opened up about testing positive for Covid-19 – meaning she has to drop out of the dancing contest.
The dancer explained she had been “ordered” to stay home as she worried about what “she would do with herself” during the long period alone.
She announced the shock diagnosis the same day she appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Jason Alexander and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.
On Dancing with the Stars last week, JoJo Siwa made history by being the first contestant EVER to be paired up with a same-sex partner.
The Dance Mom alum gushed she is “proud” to represent the LGBTQ+ community after coming out earlier this year and took the ballroom stage alongside Jenna Johnson.
-
‘WARMS MY HEART’
Viewers have been thrilled to see JoJo Siwa on the series.
“The first same sex pairing on #dwts,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“My almost 5 year old niece adores Jojo Siwa.”
“As her Uncle it warms my heart knowing she is seeing this type of example that I didn’t have as much as a kid. A young idol spreading love, acceptance, and equality.”
-
WHO WON DANCING WITH THE STARS LAST YEAR?
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev won the dancing competition series in 2020.
-
WHO ARE AMANDA KLOOTS AND ALAN BERSTEN?
Amanda Kloots is a former member of the Rockettes troupe and has professional experience as a dancer in several Broadway musicals.
She is no stranger to dancing. Kloots said her reason for joining the competition is to honor her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died last year from complications of Covid-19.
“I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day,” Kloots told her partner Alan Bersten.
-
WHO ARE JOJO SIWA AND JENNA JOHNSON?
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex partners on Dancing With the Stars.
Dance Moms alum Siwa came out earlier this year, when she revealed her girlfriend, Kylie.
The pop star said she is “proud” to represent the LGBTQ+ community on Dancing with the Stars.
The pair also scored the highest on the first night, getting 29 out of 40 points, even in spite of Jenna Johnson’s minor slip during the couple’s routine.
-
WHO ARE SUNI LEE AND SASHA FARBER?
Professional gymnast Suni Lee won three medals at the Olympics and is now continuing to challenge herself on Dancing With the Stars.
She revealed that she does not know how to dance, and her partner, Sasha Farber, said he is excited to help open her up.
The couple impressed the judges on the first night, scoring 28 out of 40 points.
They tied for second place with Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.
-
WHO ARE MIKE ‘THE MIZ’ MIZANIN AND WITNEY CARSON?
After competing for 16 years on/off in the wrestling ring, The Miz joined a new competition: Dancing With the Stars.
Meanwhile, Witney Carson is a professional Latin ballroom dancer.
On the first night of the competition, the couple scored 24 out of 40 points.
-
ARE THERE SAME-SEX COUPLES ON DANCING WITH THE STARS?
Season 30 marks the show’s first same-gender dance couple.
Dance Mom’s alum JoJo Siwa is paired up with DWTS pro Jenna Johnson this season.
-
WHO ARE THE JUDGES ON DANCING WITH THE STARS?
Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli return as judges this season.
Tyra Banks is the host after longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired.
-
WHO IS THE HOST OF DANCING WITH THE STARS?
-
HOW TO WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS
Dancing with the Stars season 30 airs an episode every Monday at 8pm ET on ABC.
Dancing with the Stars is also available on most online live TV services, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.
The show can also be accessed by a VPN.
-
WHO ARE THE DANCING WITH THE STARS COUPLES?
The couples include:
- Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson
- Suni Lee and Sasha Farber
- JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
- Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
- Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
- Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
- Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke
- Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong
- Martin Kove and Britt Stewart
- Matt James and Lindsay Arnold
- Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev
- Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko
- Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
- Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov
-
WHEN DID THIS SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS BEGIN?
Dancing With the Stars recently kicked off its 30th season.
The season launched on Monday, September 20.
So if you aren’t caught up, there aren’t too many previous episodes to watch before seeing tonight’s episode live.
-
WHAT SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS IS THIS?
Dancing With the Stars recently returned for another season.
The reality competition series is currently on Season 30.
-
WHO WAS IN THE FINALE OF DANCING WITH THE STARS 2020?
The 2020 finale featured Catfish creator Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, actor Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, R&B singer Nelly and Daniella Karagach and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev.
Bristowe and Chigvintsev ultimately won the season.
-
