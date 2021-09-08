Dancing with The Stars Derek Hough Season 30 Star Confesses About His Early Days with DWTS!

Every star must start somewhere. The majority of our favorites are Dancing with The StarsPros got their start in other shows such as You think you can dance, or other smaller dance contests around the globe.

Dancing with The StarsDerek Hough, legend, recently made quite Unbeknownstrange confessions early days as a host on the show. He definitely had to work hard to get where he is today, but it wasn’t the easiest journey.

Derek Hough is a long-standing fan of the show. However, he admits to being nervous in his youth.

It only makes sense that pros feel uncertain when they’re brand new to the show. Derek Hough joined DWTS as a pro dancer at 22 back in 2007. That was quite intimidating!

“I definitely look back at my approach to the show. In my earlier seasons, I was nervous, and I was uncertain,” The youngest DWTSJudge said during a recent episode Whine down the podcast. “I was kind of faking it, to be honest with you. I wasn’t really a teacher or choreographer.”

He began to win the Mirrorball Trophy quickly and felt the pressure.

“I definitely would get more frustrated easier in my earlier seasons. I look back at some of my earlier seasons, thinking, ‘Man, I wish I knew then what I know now,’” The 36-year old dancer continued to speak. He said that he wished he could be a better teacher but that his teaching skills came later in his career.

You would never have thought that he felt like this.

Hough returns to the bench as a judgeDWTSSeason 30 with Len Goodman

There was uncertainty for a time about whether Len Goodman would ever make it back to the United States. Dancing With The StarsMany thought Derek Hough would be his permanent replacement. But ahead of Season 30, we know that both will sit behind the judges’ table with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba this fall.

As time goes on, Derek feels that it’s gotten easier to appear on the show, even with the pressure of a live taping.

“It’s definitely a lot easier, that’s for sure. Dancing of course is harder. Being on the show for 17 seasons I did [all] that [hard work]. There are all different experiences, triumphs and failures and all the things I could have possibly thought of,” Derek continued. “I will say it’s a lot harder — when I was judging on World of Dance it was pretaped [which is easier]. Dancing With the Stars is life, once your time is up that’s it. Being a coach and being a teacher, I really want to give an actual note.”

Dancing with The StarsABC will air Season 30’s return on September 20th. Don’t forget to tune in and cheer for your favorite dancers!