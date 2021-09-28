Dancing With the Stars Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Continue Despite Her Positive COVID-19 Test!

The Dancing With the Stars show must go on! Although Cheryl Burke couldn’t perform with Cody Rigsby as her celebrity partner, she was still able to compete on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars show. The pro and Peloton instructor will continue competing in the competition. During Monday’s first live elimination show of Season 30, host Tyra Banks explained what was next for the team — previously scheduled to dance the salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello.

Banks also revealed that Rigsby wasn’t allowed to enter the ballroom because he was in close contact with Burke prior to her COVID test. However, the Mirrorball Trophy is still up for grabs. Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, the judges, were able to score their scores this week based on a taped performance from the team’s rehearsal. They walked away with a score of 24 out of 40, despite the fact that it was only a rehearsal.

Burke took to Instagram after the announcement to write, “Thank God for technology and camera phones!” alongside footage of the dance while Rigsby shared a message of thanks to their supporters. “Send our boo @cherylburke all the love and support as she kicks corvids a$$!” He wrote the following.

The professional dancer broke the news of her positive COVID test late Sunday after revealing she was feeling “run down” despite being fully vaccinated and complying with the show’s safety procedures. “Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit,” Burke shared the information. In footage from later in the evening, the ABC star revealed she had indeed tested positive and had been “feeling progressively worse” throughout the day.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel likes— and it’s so overwhelming,” She continued, breaking down. “It’s Sunday and the show’s tomorrow. … I just hope I didn’t spread it.” Burke continued to add to her followers. “For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f—ing real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I’ve been ordered to stay home. I can’t believe this happened.”