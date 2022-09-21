Dan Reed Talks about Taliban

Neverland is gone Dan Reed is the creator Four hours at the Capitol Jamie Roberts, the director, opened up about getting footage from Taliban for an upcoming HBO/BBC feature. Escape from Kabul Airport

Unveiled at last month’s Edinburgh TV Festival, the landmark doc, which launches later today on HBO and BBC Two, tells the inside story of a monumental 18 days last August when the U.S. withdrew troops from Afghanistan and evacuated thousands of citizens from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

Reed and Roberts finished. Four hours at the Capitol According to the decorated couple, they first saw footage from the airport evacuation on January 6, and instantly knew that this was going to be the subject for their next film.

Roberts stated that it took “several approaches” to get the Taliban on side and access never-before-seen footage shot by Afghanistan’s now-ruling power as the U.S. exited what has been dubbed a $2TN project over two decades.

“We went to a senior person [in the Taliban] and sought their agreement with long conversations and long sessions,”He concluded. “The Taliban are savvy and have media units. They knew this was a historical moment and were filming for posterity. Different forces who had come to bare over 20 years were focused on the airport for those two weeks.”

The producers at Reed’s Amos Pictures also spoke to Taliban officials “lower down the chain”Roberts described many U.S. Marines as “digitally savvy.”Reed and Roberts sifted through footage taken by Marines who had spent many months in Kabul following the evacuation.

“Four Hours at the Capitol gave us an embarrassment of riches and we thought this would be more difficult, but we actually found footage existed in loads of different places,”Roberts was also added.

The film was co-produced by French network Arte, and distributed in part by Abacus Media Rights. It shows shocking footage of Afghan citizens waiting for their turn at the airport gates. They spent days in the heat, without food or water, for days. A tragic sequence of events occurred as the crowds tried to flee, including the suicide bomb attack by the Islamic State group, which resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel, and more than 170 civilians from Afghanistan.

Reed, the creator of HBO/Channel 4’s explosive Neverland is gone His Amos team, which includes numerous award-winners and Doc, is well-suited for the sub-genre documentary. “takes a big international event that shocks the world and sends ripples through history but is over very quickly.”With Four Hours at Capitol He used a similar approach.

“The words ‘immersive’ and ‘engaging’ are a bit overused but that’s what people look for who have lived through these moments in history,”Reed. “There is a fundamental curiosity about the real world as we can be so isolated by echo chambers. So we want our stuff to be accessible and when there’s drama, action or life-and-death situations we take the opportunity.”

They gave praise to the trio of international coproducers, who achieved great success. “this was an international story from the start”It is, however. “very much told through the eyes of the Americans,”Roberts.

He hopes Escape from Kabul Airport will focus people’s attention back to the plight of Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

“There were a few print journalists still there while we were filming but hardly any,”He concluded. “Ukraine definitely took over the news cycle quite quickly. Those conditions are interesting as a filmmaker.”