Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis Finally Gets A Release Date At Fox

According to a report from Deadline back in May of 2021, “Krapopolis” aims to be the first series “curated entirely on the Blockchain.”

While it’s unclear if any aspects of “Krapopolis'” production are somehow tied to the simultaneously eternal or ephemeral (depending on who you ask) digital ledger, the network seemed primarily focused on the creation of an accompanying digital marketplace that will, of course, be used to sell NFTs to the show’s fans. NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are a Web3 concept that, put simply, allows one to definitively purchase an image online that could potentially rise dramatically in value. Or, perhaps more accurately, it allows anyone from a television network to a random Twitter Blue subscriber to sell online users the rights to specific JPEGs for hundreds — or, in some cases, millions — of dollars. Though NFTs held a somewhat neutral public standing when “Krapopolis” was first announced, they have since been associated with a number of scams and scandals that have eroded trust in all but the most dedicated of users.

A representative from the series told The A.V. Club that, in its current iteration, “Krapopolis'” still plans to use Blockchain infrastructure to sell viewers “Krap Chickens,” which can apparently be used to access real-life fan events, digital swag that sounds a lot like NFTs, and the ability to vote on certain narrative outcomes in the series itself. Whatever impact this will ultimately have on the show remains to be seen, and will likely become apparent after “Krapopolis” premieres on September 24th.