Dan Brown The Lost Symbol Who is the villain? Peacock Original

The 32-year-old actor is unrecognizable in his role for The Lost Symbol, though he’s no stranger to playing a villain on screen. Beau previously played a criminal named Knox in the 2018 film Death Wish, which is the sixth movie in the Death Wish series.

However, Beau did tell Anthem Magazine that Mal’akh was the “most daunting villain” he ever played, but that he had “fun” portraying him. “He’s a monster of a man, literally,” Beau spoke to the outlet. “I’ve never had more fun playing a baddie.”

Outside of his antagonist roles, Beau’s first major acting part was as Breen in the 2011 movie, Super 8. He played Denny in No One Lives, a horror film, the following year. Beau has also appeared in movies like The Signal (2014), You’re Not You (2014), What Lola Wants (2015), Run All Night (2015), Southpaw (2015), The Nice Guys (2016), Measure of a Man (2018), Crypto (2019), and Ida Red (2021).