Dan Abrams and Sean “Sticks” Larkin of “Live PD” Collaborate For New Tv show

Live PD host Dan Abrams and commentator Sean “Sticks” Larkin are back together again. News Nation will air a new program featuring the two of them. The ABC News chief legal analysis spoke out about the new primetime show. That’s right, he’s making a big return to primetime.

This comes about a year after A&E pulled the plug on the docuseries. The cable network made the decision amid the Black Lives Matter protests and the news of George Floyd’s death. Some critics felt that the show was too much like “propaganda” that glamorized police work. Continue reading to learn more about the project that brought Dan and Sean together.

Dan Abrams hosts his new eponymous show on NewsNation

The Live PD host moved to a bipartisan station. Dan Abrams Live will give the audience a neutral and clear perspective that can help them dissect the current issues of the day, but also shows Dan Abrams and Sean “Sticks” Larkin discussing them in a reasonable debate. NewsGator was founded in September 2020. However, it’s having a hard time attracting new viewers.

It’s hoping that it can entice former Live PD fans. In July, the media company announced that it penned Dan Abrams to host and produce the program. Dan Abram Live begins Monday, September 27th at 8 PM Eastern. This hour-long program will include analysis and discussion.

[Credit: Dan Abrams/Instagram]NewsGator was established to offer an alternative for bias news reporting that can be found on CNN and Fox News. The 55-year-old will contribute to the program. Dan Abrams is best known for hosting Live PD, the documentary-style series that followed police departments across the nation in live time. The reality series was number one. It was the number one program on the cable network until it was canceled last summer.

In addition, Dan is the founder and chief executive of Abrams Media, which also owns the law industry news site Mediaite and the Law & Crime TV network. He’s said to be the biggest name to join NewsNation. It has yet to reach millions of viewers. It’s only averaged 31,000 viewers during its primetime coverage.

Live PD stars to reunite once again

Dan Abrams wants to avoid partisanship on his show. In a promotional ad, the Live PD alum addressed the media and his mission for his new series. He sat in a chair and watched three cable news anchors. He then stepped in front of the three cable news hosts to speak.

“So many cable news hosts are playing a part like you guys are,” Dan Abrams says. “I get it. You feel the heat to pick a side, pick a party. Too much riding on this for you to be honest about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it. Well, I’m not going to cheer for a team. I’m also not going to fake objectivity. I’m gonna be honest with our viewers about what I think and let them decide.”

So many have been asking for any updates on #LivePD and on my new show etc. Here is my latest: https://t.co/lLYESltXVj 🙏 — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) September 9, 2021

Earlier this month, he took to his blog to announce that Sean “Sticks” Larkin will “become a regular contributor on the show.” As for the future of Live PD, Dan admitted that he felt “confident” about it returning earlier this year. Now, he’s “incredibly dismayed” that it hasn’t returned. Despite what fans think, Dan says he does not have a “financial stake” in the show and he can’t bring it back from the dead.