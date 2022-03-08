Dakota Johnson has worn daring outfits that show her tattoos

Dakota Johnson wore a backless, blush-colored gown that revealed her back tattoo at the Venice Film Festival 2015
This Prada gown, which was daring and elegant, was perfect for showing off her tattoo of a flock three birds.
According to Page SixThis design could be a tribute Johnson’s grandmother Tippi, who starred as Tippi in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film. “The Birds.”
Dakota Johnson wore a low-cut top and long-haired style later in 2016. She also revealed a small, easy-to-miss tattoo to her left ear.
Johnson’s ear tattoos are small and square, done in black ink. Johnson fans aren’t quite sure what they represent. Refinery29.
The next year, she wore an Ocean-inspired dress that displayed two of her tattoos at the same time.
Alexander McQueen’s gown was made of cream-colored fabric and was embroidered with images of seahorses, whales, and other sea animals. The sleeves were short and puffy, while the neckline was scoop-shaped.
Johnson’s tattoo on her shoulder and small string of letters at her neck can be seen in the back. The second tattoo speaks volumes “Amor,”According to Page Six.
The actress wore a strapless, semisheer dress to Venice Film Festival 2018, where she also showed off one of her arm tattoos.
Dior designed the gown. It had a corset-styled bodice. As she waved to photographers, she stepped into the boat in the dress. You could also see the tattoo on her inner arm.
Refinery29 says that the tattoo features are listed below. The Latin phrase “Acta Non Verba,”This translates into “Deeds Not Words.”
Johnson followed a similar path later in the year, wearing a strapless gown showing all her upper-body tattoos.
Givenchy was asymmetrical in metallic, with a brown-toned, pencil-length skirt and a metal belt.
Because of the dress, you could see her neck, back, and ear tattoos. Also, you could see her delicate designs on the arm.
She is both. The word “tender” A wilting daisy there. This was done by Brian Woo is a tattoo artistAccording to Refinery29, it is.
Johnson wore a cherry-print shirt and matching pants months later for a red carpet event. Johnson revealed a new tattoo to her arm while there.
Johnson coined the phrase around that time. “I love you”Above her elbow, tattooed Page Six reportedChris Martin, her boyfriend, might have inked the ink.
Her bird, flower and other details were also highlighted in the outfit. “tender” tattoos.
Six of Johnson’s tattoos were displayed at a movie screening later in the year. Johnson wore a Saint Laurent minidress with a bow as a top, and six more were displayed.
As a result, you could see her tattoos on her arms and back. You could also see her right foot tattoo.
The actress is “Look At The Moon”There are also twelve stars and twelve tattoos.
Johnson revealed two small tattoos to her arm in September 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Valentino’s bold and off-the-shoulder dress was the perfect complement to her delicate tattoos.
She has “lightly, my darling” — a quote from “Island” by Aldous Huxley — inked above her wrist, and an infinity symbol just beneath her elbow.
Harper’s Bazaar has previously reported that Martin seems to have the same design on his arm.
Johnson was sporting a new tattoo when he attended the September 2021 premiere “The Lost Daughter.”
Johnson walked the red-carpet that day wearing a corset that was transparent, leather pants and pointed pumps. She also wore a diamond necklace.
Photographers captured a glimpse of a tiny tattoo on her head while she was fixing her hair. “all seven”Between two of her earlier designs.
However, Johnson had two tattoos on her feet by October 2021.
She attended the UK premiere “The Lost Daughter”Gucci’s custom-made gown features a bedazzled overlay, cap sleeves and feather detailing at your wrists.
The daring dress was paired with tan sandals. You can see a small tattoo of her saying “Tan sandals” through the transparent part. “Brad.”