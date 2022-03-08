Dakota Johnson has worn daring outfits that show her tattoos

Dakota Johnson wore a backless, blush-colored gown that revealed her back tattoo at the Venice Film Festival 2015





Dakota Johnson in Venice (Italy) on September 4, 2015.



Joel Ryan/Invision/AP







This Prada gown, which was daring and elegant, was perfect for showing off her tattoo of a flock three birds.

According to Page SixThis design could be a tribute Johnson’s grandmother Tippi, who starred as Tippi in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film. “The Birds.”