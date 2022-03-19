Daily UK Covid cases up 23 percent with new infections at 90,349

According to government data, daily coronavirus infections have increased by 23% in the UK in the past week.

Experts agree that there is no reason to panic as Omicron’s severity is lower and deaths are still low.

2 Experts advise Brits not to panic because infections have increased this week. Credit: PA

Another 90,349 infections were reported today – up from 72,898 last Wednesday.

Dr Simon Clarke, of Reading University, said: “I don’t think we should be panicking because it’s not filling up intensive care wards, which are the NHS’s real bottleneck.

“It’s the sub-variant of Omicron, BA.2, which is causing a lot of the problem but it doesn’t appear to be killing a lot of people.

“Removing restrictions makes it easier for the virus to spread and you could argue the new variant is making it worse but I think it would have happened anyway.

“We shouldn’t ignore the problems this can cause vulnerable people but you can’t expect people to change their lives radically without a real reason.

“People tend to pay most attention when it gets really bad.”

It’s a good sign that the over-75s can be invited for their spring booster jab starting Monday

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, suggested this week that all Brits might be offered their fourth or fifth jab in autumn.

He encouraged calm amid rising infections, saying that the increase in cases was not cause for concern.

Javid stated that there is no other concern at the moment.

“We have noticed some increases in infections in the last week, but this was to be expected given the rise in social mixing.

“And whilst rates have gone up modestly in the last few days, that’s to be expected as we are now open as a country and there’s more social mixing. But there’s nothing in the data at this point in time that gives us any cause for concern.”

Unfortunately, another 126 people lost their lives just 28 days after receiving a positive test.

As vaccines continue their protection of the most vulnerable, deaths have not decreased at an equal rate in the past few months.

Although hospitalisations have been increasing slightly over the past week, the number of people who need to be on ventilators has remained low.

There are currently 14,671 Covid patients in hospital, with 292 people on a ventilator.

Dr Clarke added: “The NHS has got the backlog to deal with and it’s constantly running at full pelt, so this will make life difficult for them because they’ve got to isolate patients.

“But these are problems for the NHS to deal with and other people might be sympathetic but they’ll just get on with their lives until it’s a situation where the NHS can’t cope.”

This week, the R rate has increased and now stands at 1.1 to 1.4. It was 0.8 to 1.1 last Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which published data today, estimates that one in 20 English citizens has had the bug within the last week.

It comes as the UK surpassed 20 million cases since the start of the pandemic, with a further 89,717 people testing positive for the virus yesterday.

A study published in The Lancet this week added to the growing body research that indicates Omicron is less likely than Delta to cause death or hospitalisation.

But with a milder strain to contend with, the UK today took the huge step of ditching time-consuming and costly travel rules.

At 4am, the long-winded passenger locator forms and Covid tests for unvaccinated Brits have been discarded.