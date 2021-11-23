Daily Mail columnist roasted for claiming ‘working from home isn’t working’

A Daily Mail columnist has attracted backlash (and the Pope has come out as Catholic).

This time the publication has spun the wheel and attacked… working from home!

Richard Littlejohn told all us “snowflakes” where to go, writing “my heart sank when I read that a majority of 18 to 34-year-olds think they don’t have to be in an office full-time to learn what they need to get on in life.

“They believe they are perfectly well equipped already to work from home as they choose.

“They’re not.”

To Littlejohn, people who work from home are missing out on learning “over a glass or three after hours” and choosing to be flexible “will cost them promotion, too, as their bosses will quite naturally favour more committed young thrusters who can be bothered to get out of bed every morning and turn up in the office.”

He continued: “The pandemic has fostered a culture of entitlement, the notion that it is now the right of every employee to decide where and when they should work.”

Whether to work from home, from an office, on a bus, or on the back of you hand has sparked debate in the last few months as pandemic restrictions have eased. Some have argued a flexible approach is best and allows people to save money previously spent on a commute while others have said there’s nothing like a water cooler and proximity to a Pret to make someone’s career thrive.

Littlejohn, clearly a member of the second bunch continued:

“Even many of those who are now dribbling back to the office are doing so grudgingly.

“We’re seeing the emergence of the so-called TW*Ts, who only drag themselves in on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

He even called civil servants “bone-idle” and claimed if “they can pile in to pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres at the weekend, they can at least have the decency to get back to their desks.”

“As for reluctant snowflakes, millennials and 30-somethings old enough to know better, they might actually learn something if they can be fagged to crawl out from behind their laptops and engage with their more experienced colleagues,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, his comments sparked a conversation on social media and lots of people disagreed with his take:

The woke wars continue.