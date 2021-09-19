Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

You are ready to have that tricky conversation, or send those messages – but also target your work skills in a more fulfilling direction.

While one door might be closed, many doors are opening. The sun shines on love affairs, and it is possible to make proposals.

Are you single? The mysterious Scorpio is fascinating.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

As the sun heats up your career chart, so much can seem possible, including your next move – linked to the fitness world.

You’re creating your own rules and letting your deepest wishes come true.

Uranus’s unstoppable energy helps take you to new “R” passion places, and you will want to stay.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

You bring the fun as the sun sizzles in your sociability zone. These feelings that you felt for a while are now available to you.

You can accelerate a big work ambition thanks to the full moon’s intensity – and adapt quickly to your new future.

Bolder colours can help you succeed.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Planet strength builds, bringing you support and making you the rock everyone needs.

Don’t lose heart in your ability, no matter the circumstances. When Venus, your romantic zone, settles in, you can make impulsive love gestures.

Let your heart fly free as your favourite “S” music plays – it will lead you to The One.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Communication is opening up, and you can even end long silences if you wish. You can use your powerful words to help build things up and not tear them down.

Your full-moon magic attracts partners new and old to you. One touch will tell you everything you need to know.

Pluto surprises us with a shift in gear at work.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

The sun joins Mars and Mercury in your money zone, making a rich combination.

You are confident enough to win big but you are also wise enough to know when it is best to quit.

Confidence increases and everyone will notice when you expect more of others.

Love is a place where your tender heart shines and melts away all doubts.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

With the sun boosting warmth and enthusiasm in your sign, it’s time to build more downtime into your schedule.

You deserve fun, but you also need to be able to reflect on your achievements and take stock.

You may be able to resume a project that you put off for months and find a passion connection. Luck circles 55.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

The full moon makes you a deep well of ideas and inspiration – and this can transform a routine event or meeting.

Don’t wait to share your thoughts – you can work on them with someone who is a complete surprise.

Passion-wise, you are a charismatic chameleon who fascinates everyone you meet

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

You are looking ahead with confidence as the sun influences your networking zone.

This week is ideal for mastering difficult tech and hesitant hearts.

Your positive outlook attracts celebrities and other special people.

Although love is not always easy it can be felt making you stronger.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

The sun at the top of your chart lifts you to new levels. You can count on confidence when you need it. Mars adds determination, and Mercury boosts your brain power.

Although you may have been friends with Virgos who are career-oriented, now you can make each other shine.

Make the future more real if you are in love. Set up a date.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You are the zodiac’s risk-taker and journey-maker this week.

Although things are moving quickly, you are more agile and can stay ahead of the curve at work and with your love life.

This knowledge, based on the lessons you have gained from recent events, is your key to success.

Full moons can be extravagant so make sure you are careful about your spending.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

You may not feel ready for a mega work move, but your chart shows you can make it.

This is what VIPs want to see.

A full moon signifies emotional change and new choices. This is your best advice, so trust your inner compass.