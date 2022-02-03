‘Daddy, What’s an Originalist?’ – The New York Times

Children’s bookstores are full of titles celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the late Supreme Court justice. Why not Amy Coney Barrett?

It’s a question that bothers Bethany Mandel, the editor of a new series of children’s books aimed at conservative families. The series, called “Heroes of Liberty,” features a roster of luminaries of the right that so far includes Alexander Hamilton, Ronald Reagan, Thomas Sowell, John Wayne and, indeed, Justice Barrett. Margaret Thatcher will be next.

On Twitter and in her opinion columns, Mandel is a conservative firebrand and a fierce critic of what she views as liberal policies such as mask mandates for children. But the books, she insists, are not ideological.

“For me, it’s: ‘Who do I want my kids to be reading about?’” Mandel said in an interview.

The books are the latest sign of how red America and blue America are becoming separate cultural ecosystems. From TV networks to coffee, chicken sandwiches to automobiles, Americans increasingly want the products they buy, the clothes they wear and the media they consume to be infused with their political preferences and values.