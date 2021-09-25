Dad screams after noticing his 18-month-old daughter is playing with a tarantula

A dad had to act fast when he spotted his young daughter playing with a tarantula.

A video shows David Lehman, 36, screaming as he spots his 18-month-old Blake looking at a huge spider in an upturned coffee tin.

After asking her what she was doing the noticing the creature, Lehman screams and shouts “put that down, put that down!”, before grabbing his daughter and carrying her away from her new furry friend.

Blake then starts crying and Lehman apologises and soothes her while his dog runs around excitedly by their pool.

The incident happened in the family’s backyard in Tucson, Arizona.

Car dealer manager David told SWNS: “I was expecting a beetle, as it’s that season right now, so when I saw the tarantula I just thought ‘get that gnarly thing away from my daughter!’

“I tried to hit the can out of her hand but I didn’t take into consideration her toddler death grip – when I hit the can away, she went with it!

“She landed on a padded grass area, the tarantula landed on her shoulder so I just grabbed her up into my arms.

“Once we calmed down, we eventually caught the spider and checked it out then set it free in the front yard.

“Blake isn’t fazed and still loves exploring outside!”

We can’t say we would feel the same.