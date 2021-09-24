Dachshund puppy’s daily routine of ringing bell to go to loo is ridiculously cute

By Brandon Pitt
An incredibly-well trained dachshund puppy has been filmed ringing a bell to tell his owner that he needs the loo.

His owner, who is known as “daman” on Reddit, shared his pet Dewey’s daily routine on a subreddit group, adding: ” Dewey once again being a good boy and ringing his bell for potty!”

The 13-week puppy hops to the front door and makes a little “boop” at the bell right next to it.

The puppy then waits patiently for his owner to open the door and let him use the bathroom.

Dewey’s hilarious routine made other dachshund owner smile.



“That’s amazing! A puppy dachshund not only house-trained but ringing a bell?” one commented while praising Dewey “best boy”.

Another said: “This is so precious,” while a third agreed, adding: “Oh my god this is so cute.”

While some asked if Dewey would ring the bell as a signal to “go for a walk” instead.

Daman was sure that his puppy understands that as “potty only”.

“I think that the most important thing was that there is an exercise pen out that he uses as his ‘potty’ pen.”



“The pre-determined space and smell allows him to focus on what he’s supposed to be doing.”

Dewey would be taken outside by his loving owner if he was hungry or acting strangely.

“Every time we took him out we’d make him boop his bell and say ‘potty’ and eventually he got it down pat,” He added.

“He never rings it for attention or for play or anything because we give him tons of attention so he knows the difference.

“We are so proud of our boy, even though he is only 13 weeks old!

