Dabangg 3 Day 16 Collection – 16th Day Box Office Collections Of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 earned around 147.8 Cr in its first fifteen days. Take a look at Dabangg 3 16th day box-office collections.

Dabangg 3 has collapsed to a low amount as it earned around 0.79 Cr on its day 16. The collections are getting worse day by day as there’s Good Newzz film in competition with this film which was released on 27th December 2019.

Dabangg 3 contains Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and Arbaaz Khan in leading roles. Prabhu Deva directed this film while it is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi under their banners- Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Saffron Broadcast, and Media Limited.

In this film, Salman Khan played the role ‘Chulbul Pandey’, who is a police inspector at a village in the state Madhya Pradesh along with the Kannadiga actor Kiccha Sudeep, who played the negative role ‘Bali’. Also, Arbaaz Khan has played the role of Chulbul’s brother ‘Makhan Pandey’.

This film earned 81.20 Cr roughly in the first three days. The film collected 126.71 Cr in the first week. Later, on the second weekend, this film got a 21.03 Cr net in India.

The film’s overseas collections for 16 days are 54.8 Cr. Also, this film collected an amount of 173.9 Cr gross in India. The occupancy for evening and night shows of this film is around 8.91 and 14.21 respectively on day 16.

The film got fewer collections in areas like Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and, Hyderabad while in areas like Chennai, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad Dabangg 3 got better amount.

As already known, Dabangg 3 is a prequel of two other parts of which the first part, Dabangg 1, which released in 2010 collected around 219 Cr roughly and the second part, Dabangg 2 collected 266 Cr. The director Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan are working again for the second time after the film “Wanted” which was released in 2009. “Wanted’ collected around 93 Cr at that time.

According to reports, Dabangg 3 should run on single screens in order to get better collections till the other films get released like Deepika Padukone’s “Chaapak” which will be released on 10th January 2020.