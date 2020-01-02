Dabangg 3 Day 14 Collection – 14th Day Box Office Collections Of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 has got moderate collections at the box-office on its first 13 days. The film earned around 145.2 Cr on its first 13 days. Here are the 14th-day collections of Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 has collected around 2.4 Cr on its 14th day at the box-office. This film’s collections are getting worse day by day due to many factors. The collections are getting affected by the film ‘Good Newzz’ which stars Akshay Kumar in it, released on 27th December. So this film got 147.6 Cr on its first 2 weeks and it beats Salman Khan’s previous ‘Bharat’.

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, and Arbaaz Khan in leading roles was directed by PrabhuDeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi under their banners- Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Saffron Broadcast, and Media Limited.

In this film, Salman played the character of ‘Chulbul Pandey’, an inspector at a village near Madya Pradesh along with the Kannadiga actor Kiccha Sudeep, who is seen playing an antagonist role named “Bali”. Also, Arbaaz Khan has seen playing the role of Chulbul’s brother Makhan Pandey.

This film collected around 81.15 Cr in the first three days. The film’s first week collections are 126.5 Cr. Later, on the second weekend, this film collected around 20.2 Cr net in India.

The film’s overseas collections for 14 days is 53Cr. Also, this film collected a whopping amount of 170 Cr gross amount in India. The occupancy for evening and night shows of this film is around 35.87 and 50.25 respectively on day 14.

The film got poor collections in areas like Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Kolkata while in areas like Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Jaipur, Dabangg 3 got huge numbers.

Dabangg 1, which released in 2010 collected around 219 Cr roughly and the second part, Dabangg 2 collected 266 Cr. The director Prabhu Deva and Salman Khan are working again for the second time after the film “Wanted” which was released in 2009. “Wanted’ collected around 93 Cr at that time.

This film is expected to run on single screens till other films hit the screens like Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji which will be released on 10th January 2020. With another week left before other films to be released, this film is expected to cross 200 Cr.