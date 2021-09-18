Cup Noodles Soup Soda Is Now a Thing That Exists After Cup Noodle’s 50th Anniversary!

Soup may be the perfect fall meal, but it’s about to get hit with a major twist. Cup Noodle Soda, an instant ramen brand, is gearing up for cooler months with a line of soup-flavored sodas. Japan-based Nissin Foods announced the launch of a new line of soup-flavored sodas to celebrate Cup Noodle’s 50th Anniversary.

According to Sora News 24, the line of 50th-anniversary sodas includes four separate drinks, each boasting the flavors of their corresponding Cup Noodle. First in the line is Cup Noodle Soda, which according to the outlet “is said to be a ginger ale-style soda that contains the aroma of salty sauce and pepper.” The line also includes Cup Noodle Seafood Soda, which uses a cream soda-style base with a “hidden” hint of seafood. Cup Noodle Curry Soda, a soda that is similar to cola but with curry spices added, is available. Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda will be the final soda in this line. This is a tomato-style soda, with a mild tingle that stimulates the tastebuds.

50周年の勢いでカップヌードルの「ソーダ」を作りました。カップヌードルの味を再現しているので、覚悟のある勇者は飲んでみてください。 ▼日清オンラインストアhttps://t.co/ePwvCpzBiR ▼Amazonhttps://t.co/6KZ76GDAIe#カップヌードルソーダ #おいしいかどうかはあなた次第 pic.twitter.com/OzvU6h1Smj — カップヌードル (@cupnoodle_jp) September 13, 2021

The soda flavors are certainly unique, and while an initial opinion may have some wanting to steer clear from them, the line seems to have piqued most people’s interest. Cup Noodle Soda has received a positive response online. Many people are eager to try the new flavors. To do so, the sodas can be preordered on Nissin’s website as well as on other Japanese retailers. Only the Cup Noodle 50th anniversary Complete Set can be used to purchase these sodas. It includes all four flavors of soda, eight Cup Noodle Umaibo snacks, and eight Cup Noodles. The set is approximately $28 USD.

Cup Noodle is just the latest to release an unusual product. In August, Cup Noodle announced that it would launch a limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor. In a statement, Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA, said, “after 50 years of noodle innovation, what better time to release our most unexpected flavor to date with pumpkin spice, and trust me it really is that good. Product innovation is at the core of the Cup Noodles brand and we are excited to launch our first-ever limited-edition flavor that is sure to cause a stir. You just have to try it!”

As Cup Noodle celebrates its 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods has been marking the occasion in numerous ways. Along with Cup Noodle Soda and Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, the brand has also kicked off the “Use Your Noodle” innovation contest, “which acknowledges the creative, unconventional possibilities in the food industry” Submissions for the contest begin on Sept. 18, the brand’s birthday.