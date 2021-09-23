Cryptocurrency Regulators Rush To Create First Major Rules

Although cryptocurrency is primarily used as a tool for speculation, it is now being used to transform finance and banking. This is causing debates over whether governments should issue their own digital currencies to supplement or replace traditional currencies.

Stablecoins now underpin a growing share of cryptocurrency transactions globally, at a time when the total value of outstanding crypto tokens like Bitcoin is about $2 trillion — roughly the same value as that of all United States dollars in circulation.

Executives in the cryptocurrency industry have been lobbying for changes to the law. In recent weeks, they have been meeting in person and virtual with financial regulators to discuss the new rules. They are largely accepting that federal oversight is necessary.

Regulators are concerned that stablecoin issuers do not have sufficient liquid assets to cover the currency’s value.

In addition to cash and short-term Treasury bonds — which are considered safe and easy to redeem — issuers of stablecoins USDT and USDC, for example, also have at least until recently held reserve assets like unsecured debt in corporations, which is much riskier and harder to quickly turn into cash, especially in times of financial turmoil. That “commercial paper” is entwined with other key parts of the financial system.

Officials from the Treasury Department want to be sure that stablecoin firms are able to deal with large transactions and that customers don’t get into trouble by trying to cash out.

Already, there have been problems. The Solana blockchain, a relatively new network that said it has seen an “exploding” number of stablecoin transactions, suffered a 17-hour outage on Sept. 14. The company blamed “resource exhaustion in the network” that prevented or slowed customers from buying or selling during the crash.